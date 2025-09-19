ATU announced head of Ireland’s newest veterinary programme at National Ploughing Championships

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) officially announced Professor Patrick Pollock as its newly appointed Head of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at the National Ploughing Championships.

The announcement marked the conclusion of a three-day event, held from Tuesday 16 to Thursday 18 September, where ATU showcased its newest veterinary programme and other offerings from across its campuses.

Thousands of visitors attended the ATU tent to learn more about the new veterinary course and other programmes available throughout ATU. Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD met with the newly formed veterinary team during the event, highlighting the national importance of the initiative. MEP Maria Walsh attended the officially announcement, stating:

"Ireland is in great need of more vets and I’m so happy to be see ATU doing tremendous work on filling this gap and supporting the sector. Back in February, I brought a group of MEPs from other Member States on a visit to the ATU campus and I must tell you, my colleagues were highly impressed by the work they do. Hearty congratulations to everyone involved, and best wishes to your veterinarian students of the future.

Dr Orla Flynn, ATU President, Dr John Donlon ATU Veterinary Lecturer, Prof Patrick Pollock, new Head of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at ATU, Dr Edna Curley, Head of Mountbellew Agricultural College, ATU and Dr Billy Bennett Registrar and Chief Academic Officer at ATU with "Mandy" the cow.

This milestone came as ATU continued to expand its healthcare education offerings, following the successful launch of new Pharmacy and Physiotherapy programmes in August.

The new five-year Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVMS) programme, set to welcome its first students in September 2026, will be based at ATU’s Letterkenny campus in Donegal, with one semester delivered at Mountbellew. The programme is supported by significant investment in veterinary teaching and clinical facilities and will initially offer 40 places. Applications opened via the CAO on 5 November 2025 under the CAO code: AU375.

ATU’s BVMS was designed to meet the professional accreditation standards of the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), the European System of Evaluation of Veterinary Training (ESEVT), and the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS). As accreditation requires assessment of the full programme, final approval will be granted after the first cohort graduates. However, the programme was externally validated, and pre-accreditation visits with the VCI were planned for year one and year three.

By increasing the number of veterinary training places in Ireland, ATU aimed to enhance national provision of veterinary education, offering more students the opportunity to study veterinary medicine domestically and ensuring communities across Ireland have access to world-class veterinary care.

Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, stated: “We were proud to be one of the leaders in this national initiative, which not only expanded access to veterinary education in Ireland but also strengthened rural veterinary services and drove innovation in the discipline. We were especially delighted to welcome Professor Pollock to ATU. His exceptional international experience and leadership in veterinary education were instrumental in shaping the success of our new veterinary offerings.”

Professor Patrick Pollock, a globally recognised equine surgeon and educator, brought decades of experience to the role. He previously led major veterinary hospitals at the Universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow and became the world’s first Professor of Remote and Rural Veterinary Medicine.

Speaking at the Ploughing Championships, Professor Pollock said: “ATU Veterinary is more than a vet school — it’s a veterinary community, serving the people and animals of Ireland and beyond. Our graduates will emerge resilient, confident, and ready to make a difference anywhere in the world.”

Dr Joanne Gallagher, Head of School of Veterinary, Agriculture and Environmental Science, added: “This was a transformative moment for veterinary education in Ireland. ATU’s BVMS supported student learning through a systems-based, spiral curriculum with early clinical exposure, creating new opportunities for students across the country and beyond.”