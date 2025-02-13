Balmoral Show given the platinum treatment

This year Balmoral Show organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, are delighted to welcome their four platinum sponsors ABP, M&S, SPAR and Tesco back to celebrate the 156th Show.

Pictured announcing their sponsorship in 2025 are Ian Logan from Tesco NI, Bronagh Luke from SPAR, Phil Wiltshire from M&S, and Gerry Mellotte from ABP.

RUAS Business Development Executive Vickie White commented, ‘We are so pleased to welcome our four platinum sponsors back for another year as we celebrate and champion Northern Ireland’s proud agri-food industry. Their generous contributions and support are instrumental in helping us create a memorable day out for thousands of families and farming enthusiasts’.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.