Balmoral Show given the platinum treatment
Pictured announcing their sponsorship in 2025 are Ian Logan from Tesco NI, Bronagh Luke from SPAR, Phil Wiltshire from M&S, and Gerry Mellotte from ABP.
RUAS Business Development Executive Vickie White commented, ‘We are so pleased to welcome our four platinum sponsors back for another year as we celebrate and champion Northern Ireland’s proud agri-food industry. Their generous contributions and support are instrumental in helping us create a memorable day out for thousands of families and farming enthusiasts’.
For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.