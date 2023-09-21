News you can trust since 1963
Banbridge Academy pupil Tilley Tumilty has been crowned national champion

Banbridge Academy pupil has been celebrating after being crowned the EIP90 National Champion for 2023.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Tilley Tumilty, aged 12, began riding 10 years ago and entered her first ever eventing season in early March 2023, consisting of three disciplines, dressage, show jumping and cross country.

She has been competing in weekly competitions the length and breadth of the country.

Throughout the season Tilley, via league tables, successfully qualified both her ponies, Millbarr Phynix (aged 13) and Barnadown Lad (aged 11), to compete at the Eventing Ireland Nationals from the 09th-10th September, representing the Northern region held at Kilguikey House, Cork.

Banbridge Academy pupil Tilley Tumilty is national champion. Picture: Submitted by Banbridge AcademyBanbridge Academy pupil Tilley Tumilty is national champion. Picture: Submitted by Banbridge Academy
Tilley and Barnadown Lad hoped to continue their rich vein of form having finished top five in seven out of their eight runs with eventing Ireland so far this year; thankfully Kilguikey was no different as the pair finished first to be crowned EIP90 National Champion 2023.

Tilley also finished 12th in the same event on Millbarr Phynix.

Tilley then travelled on 16th-17th September, with Millbarr Phynix to Hollypark Stables, Limerick after qualifying him by being placed in the top ten in the TRI Schools Jumping Ireland League in both the 1m and 1.10m to compete in the show Jumping Ireland interprovincials representing the Ulster region in the 1.15m (Bob Sweeney), 1.10m and 1m classes.

Success followed with an individual fifth place in the 1m class and fifth in the 1.10m class with her team (Ulster) winning both competitions.

Huge congratulations to Tilley across all of her competitions, her effort and dedication is more than paying off.