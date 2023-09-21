Banbridge Academy pupil Tilley Tumilty has been crowned national champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tilley Tumilty, aged 12, began riding 10 years ago and entered her first ever eventing season in early March 2023, consisting of three disciplines, dressage, show jumping and cross country.

She has been competing in weekly competitions the length and breadth of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the season Tilley, via league tables, successfully qualified both her ponies, Millbarr Phynix (aged 13) and Barnadown Lad (aged 11), to compete at the Eventing Ireland Nationals from the 09th-10th September, representing the Northern region held at Kilguikey House, Cork.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbridge Academy pupil Tilley Tumilty is national champion. Picture: Submitted by Banbridge Academy

Tilley and Barnadown Lad hoped to continue their rich vein of form having finished top five in seven out of their eight runs with eventing Ireland so far this year; thankfully Kilguikey was no different as the pair finished first to be crowned EIP90 National Champion 2023.

Tilley also finished 12th in the same event on Millbarr Phynix.

Tilley then travelled on 16th-17th September, with Millbarr Phynix to Hollypark Stables, Limerick after qualifying him by being placed in the top ten in the TRI Schools Jumping Ireland League in both the 1m and 1.10m to compete in the show Jumping Ireland interprovincials representing the Ulster region in the 1.15m (Bob Sweeney), 1.10m and 1m classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Success followed with an individual fifth place in the 1m class and fifth in the 1.10m class with her team (Ulster) winning both competitions.