Lord Mayor Micky Murray is joined by Cool FM’s Rebecca, Paulo and Pete to launch the city’s Christmas lights switch-on.

THIS year’s countdown to Christmas will begin with the annual lights switch-on at Belfast City Hall on Saturday, November 16.

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray will be joined on stage by comperes Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross from Cool FM’s breakfast show for a packed programme of entertainment for all the family.

Tickets will be available from visitbelfast.com on a first-come-first-served basis from 10am on Tuesday, November 5, with a second release of tickets available from 7pm on the same evening. There will be a limit of five tickets per booking.

Looking ahead to this year’s entertainment programme, Mr Murray said: “This year’s Christmas lights switch-on promises to be a fantastic evening of family fun to get everyone into the Christmas spirt and officially kick-start the festive period.

“We are packing a variety of performances into an hour-long programme, including music from talented local singer-songwriter Sasha Samara representing the Oh Yeah Music Centre, carols from Finaghy Primary School and Christmas songs from Ballyhackamore Rock Choir.

“We’ll also have acrobatic thrills and skills from Tumble Circus, a performance from The MAC’s Christmas pantomime ‘The Adventures of Red Riding Hood’, a routine from Belvoir Players Theatre Academy’s production of ‘Frosted’, plus bagpipes from the current Ireland under 13 bagpipe champion!

“The day also sees the opening of the popular Belfast Christmas Market at noon and the start of a six-week festive entertainment programme in our Winter’s Den at 2 Royal Avenue. It will host activities and events for all ages, including choir performances, Santa’s post office, tea dances, art workshops, sensory activities, a doggie fashion show, silent discos and much more.” Stuart Robinson, Content Director, Bauer Media NI, said: “We're absolutely delighted to partner with Belfast City Council for this year's Christmas Lights Switch-On! Christmas is a particularly special time for our radio stations – Cool FM’s ‘Cash for Kids Mission Christmas’ campaign aims to ensure every child in Northern Ireland receives a gift on Christmas morning and over on Downtown Radio we flip our entire music format to Christmas songs for the month of December – so it’s fitting that our presenters will help officially kick off the festive season in our city!” The switch-on event on Saturday, November 16, will last around an hour, with gates opening at 6pm and the event starting at 6.30pm. There will be road closures in effect in the city centre from earlier in the afternoon, so those attending are encouraged to use public transport and allow extra time for their journeys.

Tickets for the wheelchair accessible viewing platform can be booked in person at the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre or by calling 028 9024 6609. These are limited to two per booking. For full details of the switch-on event and other festive events in Belfast city centre and beyond, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/christmas