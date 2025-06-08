Benbradagh flock and Bellury Blackface raise funds for Air Ambulance NI for third consecutive year

On Saturday 8 February Benbradagh Flock and Bellury Blackface held their third charity stock judging event in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

This event has successfully brought together members of the local farming community, as well as attendees from further afield, to support the vital work of Air Ambulance NI.

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. This service delivers urgent medical assistance to patients who are seriously ill or injured, with the aim of saving lives, as well as protecting limbs and brain function.

Operating seven days a week for 12 hours each day, the aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes. On average, the doctor and paramedic team is dispatched twice daily, responding to serious road traffic collisions, farm or workplace accidents, sports incidents, and significant medical emergencies, among other situations.

Both organisers, Nigel McClenaghan and Alwyn McFarlane, expressed gratitude for the event, stating: “It was a delight to once again host our charity stock judging event. We would like to thank everyone who sponsored the event, those who donated to the auction and raffle, and of course, everyone who attended.

“Thanks to everyone’s contributions, we have raised a total of £20,500 including gift aid, and we are delighted to present this to Air Ambulance NI, knowing it will help save lives across the province.”

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, commented on the ongoing support: “We are honored to have the backing of Benbradagh Flock and Bellury Blackface for the third consecutive year and to be part of this fantastic event they successfully host each year.

“We are always humbled by the incredible support from our rural communities and appreciate how much time and effort goes into organizing such events.

Benbradagh Flock and Bellury Blackface held their third charity stock judging event in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

“The team at Benbradagh and Bellury has now raised over £49,500, including Gift Aid, for the charity, which could support the service for nearly a full week! Thank you so much to everyone involved for your unwavering support.”

As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI relies heavily on the generosity of the public to maintain and sustain its essential services. To meet their annual goal of raising £2.5 million, fundraising support from businesses, individuals, and groups like Benbradagh Flock and Bellury Blackface is crucial.

For those interested in making a difference while taking on a personal challenge, Air Ambulance NI offers a variety of exciting fundraising events. Participants can choose from options such as a skydive or abseil, along with other events throughout the year. With dedicated fundraising support and guidance available, you can join #TeamAirAmbulance today!

For more information, please visit www.airambulanceni.org/upcoming-events/