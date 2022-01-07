Blaze at former poultry premises - Two teenagers released pending report to PPS

Two teenagers, arrested by detectives investigating a fire at former poultry premises in Ballymoney, have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

By Joanne Knox
Friday, 7th January 2022, 2:36 pm

The blaze was found to have been started deliberately on Monday 22 November at industrial premises on the Ballymena Road, previously known as Fleming Poultry.

Over 100 firefighters from across Northern Ireland were involved in tackling the fire, which was declared a ‘major incident’.

The two teenage boys had previously been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

22/11/21 McAuley Multimedia.. Firefighters tackle a major blaze in a factory complex on the Ballymena Road in Ballymoney Co Antrim..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
