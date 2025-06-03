Blooming Great Summer events celebrate 60 years of Marie Curie in Northern Ireland

SPAR NI’s annual Blooming Great Summer fundraiser for Marie Curie will celebrate the charity’s 60 years in Northern Ireland, aiming to raise £60,000 in one weekend.

It will mean the retailer, which has been partnered with Marie Curie since 2017, will have raised over £1,000,000 for the charity which provides vital end of life care for thousands across the country.

From Friday 6th to Sunday 8th June, SPAR stores across Northern Ireland will bring sunshine in-store with a sea of yellow to fundraise for Marie Curie through a variety of events including in-store tea parties, raffles to win hampers packed full of local SPAR goodies, bake sales, guessing games to win teddies and jars of sweets, plus voucher giveaways.

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI says this year’s Blooming Great Summer will be momentous for more than one reason: “This year we are pledging to raise at least £60,000 to recognise the 60 years Marie Curie has been providing their vital services throughout our communities in Northern Ireland.

Stephanie Biggerstaff, healthcare assistant at Marie Curie (left) and Ciara Skelton, nurse at Marie Curie (right) join Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI and Anne Hannan, Partnership Manager at Marie Curie (centre) to launch this year’s Blooming Great Summer events that will mark the charity’s 60th year in Northern Ireland

“If we succeed, we will have raised over £1 million for the charity, which will be a huge milestone for the partnership with Marie Curie NI. Over the years we have enjoyed many fun events which our retailers have wholeheartedly supported, alongside their shoppers, as we know how much their services are needed by families across the country.”

Around 300 SPAR stores in Northern Ireland support Marie Curie as their official charity partner, a network of committed retailers who have made a huge difference to the services the charity can offer locally, says Anne Hannan from Marie Curie.

Anne said: “Community is a core value of every retailer we have had the pleasure of meeting and collaborating with to make this partnership the success it is. For eight years, the commitment of each and every retailer, alongside the corporate marketing team, to raise awareness and funds for the services we provide via our hospice and community nursing, has been incredible. It is amazing to think we could be celebrating a one-million-pound milestone by the end of this annual celebration.

“Our 60th year in Northern Ireland is our own milestone and gives us an opportunity to pause for thought for the thousands of people and their families our nurses and Hospice staff have cared for and supported since 1965. It is a privilege to be able to provide this support and we’re grateful for our partnerships that allow us to continue to provide it throughout the country.”

To find out more about SPAR NI’s Blooming Great Summer celebrations from 6th to 8th June, visit spar-ni.co.uk/marie-curie.