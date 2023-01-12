The same owner sold several more doubles from £260 to £290.

Singles sold to a top of £300 with others at £270, £240 and £230.

Main demand for good quality singles from £170 to £225 each.

Livestock Markets

In-lamb ewes sold to a top of £170 with others at £165, £168, £150.

Store hoggets sold from 440p to 494p per kilo for 17.4k at £86 each, followed by 492p for 19k at £93.50 each.

Light stores sold to 479p for 14.4k at £69 each.

Store hoggets

