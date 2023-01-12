Breeding sheep selling to a top of £300 at Markethill Mart
Breeding sheep sold to a top of £300 at Markethill on Wednesday 11th January paid for a hogget plus two lambs from a Portadown producer.
The same owner sold several more doubles from £260 to £290.
Singles sold to a top of £300 with others at £270, £240 and £230.
Main demand for good quality singles from £170 to £225 each.
In-lamb ewes sold to a top of £170 with others at £165, £168, £150.
Store hoggets sold from 440p to 494p per kilo for 17.4k at £86 each, followed by 492p for 19k at £93.50 each.
Light stores sold to 479p for 14.4k at £69 each.
Store hoggets
Markethill farmer : 17.4k £86 494p : Kilkeel farmer : 19k £93.50 492p : Lurgan farmer : 14.4k £69 479p : Middletown farmer : 14.5k £68 469p : Newtownstewart farmer : 19k £89 469p : Armagh farmer : 18.9k £86.50 458p : Belleeks farmer : 18.5k £84 454p and Lurgan farmer : 18.2k £82 451p.