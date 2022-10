Heifers selling to £1610 and fat cows to £1500 and 198ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: T R Crawford Droit 605kgs £1585, £1415 and £1350, 590kgs £1455, 540kgs £1440 and £1410, 555kgs £1415, 570kgs £1350, 520kgs £1325 500kgs £1295 and £1105, 470kgs £1155; (This consignment of 15 Bullocks sold to an average of £1353 and 255 ppk); R Allison Strahulter 595kgs £1470; R Matthewson Killymore 630kgs £1445, 555kgs £1320, 545kgs £1300, 515kgs £1220, 480kgs £1075 and £1060, 465kgs £1060. E Moss Castlederg 865kgs £1690, 565kgs £1365, 490kgs £1145; A J Beattie (Friesian bullocks) 690kgs £1300, 645kgs £1325, 665kgs £1290, 650kgs £1280, 585kgs £1135, 575kgs £1055; a local farmer 660kgs £1290, 570kgs £1065; D McCaffrey Drumquin 570kgs £1290; R J Conway Newtownstewart 510kgs £1145 and £1105, 505kgs £1040, 475kgs £990, 515kgs £945, 450kgs £935, 465kgs £935; a Plumbridge farmer 480kgs £950, 440kgs £900 and A H Allen Killaloo 385kgs £880.

Heifer prices: A Donemana farmer 615kgs £1610, 480kgs £1035,490kgs £960; B T McGlinchey Gortgranagh 640kgs £1475, 605kgs £1475, 625 £1435, 555kgs £1045; D McKinley Omagh 545kgs £1225, 525kgs £1215, 565kgs £1150, 515kgs £1070; Jas Devine Douglas Bridge 570kgs £1135, 530kgs £980, 505kgs £970; A Morrison Co Derry 555kgs £1060, 470kgs £930; a Local farmer 485kgs £1050 and £910; A H Allen Killaloo 490kgs £1040; K O'Kane Claudy 535kgs £1025, 545kgs £975. A Plumbridge farmer 440kgs £900, 385kgs £870, 405kgs £805.

Livestock Markets

Other heifers sold from £580 up.

Fat cows: S Allison Strahulter 540kgs £198,, 750kgs £168; D Huey Artigarvan 825kgs £182, 715kgs £174, 700kgs £163; M G Dooher Strabane 680kgs £179; N Stevenson Donemana 645kgs £178, 625kgs £153, 595kgs £140; G Kee Douglas Bridge 885kgs £161, 625kgs £163; B J V McGill Donemana 770kgs £169; M Blee Donemana 605kgs £156; R Allison Strahulter 620kgs £126, 575kgs £128 and A Maguire Omagh 485kgs £157.

Poorer cows sold from £88 up.

A good entry of sheep on offer.

Report: Ballinacross Farms Ltd 30kgs £114, 24kgs £105.50; Martin Devlin 40kgs £114, 25kgs £112.50; C McAnulla 28.50kgs £112.50, 24.50kgs £107; I D Wilson 25.50kgs £112, 22kgs £101.50; B McKane 27kgs £111.50; S Brogan 25.50kgs £110; D Lecky 25kgs £109 and £106; V Shortt 25kgs £109; 24kgs £105; W D Millar 23kgs £109; K Hamilton 25kgs £107.50; R Baxter 26.50kgs £107; R Henry 24.50kgs £105.50; R O'Gara 25kgs £106 and £103.50, 22kgs £103; Mark Skelton 23kgs £106, 22.50kgs £102; K McNamee 24kgs £105.50; C McGovern 24.50kgs £105.50; D Sproule 23.50kgs £105.50; 22kgs £100.50; T D McKane 22.50kgs £105; S Sproule 24kgs £104; W T Stronge 22kgs £104; 21.50kgs £101; R Wilson 22.50kgs £102.50; R T Byrne 23kgs £101, 21.50kgs £99.50; S Allison 22kgs £100; W H Cather 22.50kgs £100; J McClean 21.25kgs £99; A Mulholland 21.50kgs £96.50; B O'Neill 22kgs £96 and M Maguire 21kgs £94.50.

Other Lambs sold from £39 up.

Calf sale, summary of sale: Bullock and bulls; David McCaffrey Drumquin 310kgs £935, 305kgs £910, 340kgs £885, 330kgs £880, 266kgs £600; A McConnell Gortin 370kgs £870; H Catterson Castlederg 295kgs £860, 300kgs £840, 320kgs £775, 315kgs £740, 290kgs £710; M Lynch Omagh 275kgs £820, 280kgs £805; D Love Castlederg 320kgs £850, 315kgs £725, 260kgs £670 and £645 and a Castlederg farmer 335kgs £760.

Heifer prices: M G Dooher Strabane 300kgs £755, 330kgs £755, 235kgs £745 and £675, 275kgs £700,285kgs £690, 280kgs £640 and M Lynch Omagh 270kgs £755.

