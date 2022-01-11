Bullocks sell to a top of £1,060 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,060 for a 462kg Char at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.50 per kilo for a Char 424kg at £1,060.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,040 for a 480kg Lim at £2.17 per kg and to a top of £2.27 per kilo for a Lim 326kg at £740.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Char,424kg at £1,060 = 2.50p; Char,462kg at £1,060 = 2.29p; Crumlin producer; Sim,420kg at £910 = 2.17p; Sim,362kg at £740 = 2.04p.

Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Lim,480kg at £1,040 = 2.17p; Lim,326kg at £740 = 2.27p; Lim,326kg at £570 = 1.75p; Lim,428kg at £840 = 1.96p; Lim,372kg at £700 = 1.88p; Lim,414kg at £820 = 1.98p; Antrim producer; AA,546kg at £990 = 1.81p; AA,528kg at £980 = 1.86p; AA,570kg at £1,080 = 1.89p.

Another excellent show of 1,100 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 8th January. 270 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £236.00. 800 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Maghera producer; 32kg at £130.00 = 4.06p; Bellaghy producer; 33kg at £128.00 = 3.88p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £127.50 = 4.81p; Draperstown producer; 26.2kg at £127.50 = 4.87p; Coleraine producer; 26.75kg at £126.00 = 4.71p; Swatragh producer; 25.4kg at £125.00 = 4.92p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Tobermore producer; 25.2kg at £122.00 = 4.84p; Toomebridge producer; 24kg at £120.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 24.3kg at £120.00 = 4.94p; Draperstown producer; 25.2kg at £119.50 = 4.74p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £119.00 = 4.76p; Cullybackey producer; 24.9kg at £118.50 = 4.76p.

Mid-weight: Moneymore producer; 23kg at £118.00 =5.13p; Antrim producer; 22.4kg at £115.50 = 5.16p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £115.00 = 5.11p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £115.00 = 4.89p; Bellaghy producer; 22kg at £114.50 = 5.20p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £114.00 = 4.85p; Maghera producer; 23.4kg at £114.00 = 4.87p; Dungannon producer; 21.4kg at £113.00 = 5.28p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £112.00 = 5.09p; Aghadowey producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £110.50 = 5.02p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £110.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 21.5kg at £110.00 = 5.12p; Magherafelt producer; 21.7kg at £110.00 = 5.07p.

Light-weight Lambs: Garvagh producer; 18kg at £90.00 = 5.00p; Cushendun producer; 17.4kg at £87.50 = 5.03p; Garvagh producer; 17.25kg at £87.00 = 5.04p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £79.50 = 5.13p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £77.00 = 4.81p; Garvagh producer; 16.5kg at £73.00 = 4.42p; Swatragh producer; 14.5kg at £65.00 = 4.48p; Draperstown producer; 11kg at £63.00 = 5.73p.