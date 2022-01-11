Bullocks sell to a top of £1,060 at Swatragh
A smaller seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 10th January which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,060 for a 462kg Char at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.50 per kilo for a Char 424kg at £1,060.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,040 for a 480kg Lim at £2.17 per kg and to a top of £2.27 per kilo for a Lim 326kg at £740.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample Prices
Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Char,424kg at £1,060 = 2.50p; Char,462kg at £1,060 = 2.29p; Crumlin producer; Sim,420kg at £910 = 2.17p; Sim,362kg at £740 = 2.04p.
Heifers: Magherafelt producer; Lim,480kg at £1,040 = 2.17p; Lim,326kg at £740 = 2.27p; Lim,326kg at £570 = 1.75p; Lim,428kg at £840 = 1.96p; Lim,372kg at £700 = 1.88p; Lim,414kg at £820 = 1.98p; Antrim producer; AA,546kg at £990 = 1.81p; AA,528kg at £980 = 1.86p; AA,570kg at £1,080 = 1.89p.
Another excellent show of 1,100 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 8th January. 270 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £236.00. 800 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample Prices
Heavy-weight: Maghera producer; 32kg at £130.00 = 4.06p; Bellaghy producer; 33kg at £128.00 = 3.88p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £127.50 = 4.81p; Draperstown producer; 26.2kg at £127.50 = 4.87p; Coleraine producer; 26.75kg at £126.00 = 4.71p; Swatragh producer; 25.4kg at £125.00 = 4.92p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Tobermore producer; 25.2kg at £122.00 = 4.84p; Toomebridge producer; 24kg at £120.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 24.3kg at £120.00 = 4.94p; Draperstown producer; 25.2kg at £119.50 = 4.74p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £119.00 = 4.76p; Cullybackey producer; 24.9kg at £118.50 = 4.76p.
Mid-weight: Moneymore producer; 23kg at £118.00 =5.13p; Antrim producer; 22.4kg at £115.50 = 5.16p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £115.00 = 5.11p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £115.00 = 4.89p; Bellaghy producer; 22kg at £114.50 = 5.20p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £114.00 = 4.85p; Maghera producer; 23.4kg at £114.00 = 4.87p; Dungannon producer; 21.4kg at £113.00 = 5.28p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £112.00 = 5.09p; Aghadowey producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £110.50 = 5.02p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £110.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 21.5kg at £110.00 = 5.12p; Magherafelt producer; 21.7kg at £110.00 = 5.07p.
Light-weight Lambs: Garvagh producer; 18kg at £90.00 = 5.00p; Cushendun producer; 17.4kg at £87.50 = 5.03p; Garvagh producer; 17.25kg at £87.00 = 5.04p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £79.50 = 5.13p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £77.00 = 4.81p; Garvagh producer; 16.5kg at £73.00 = 4.42p; Swatragh producer; 14.5kg at £65.00 = 4.48p; Draperstown producer; 11kg at £63.00 = 5.73p.
Fat Ewes: Cookstown producer; £236; Cookstown producer; £200; Aghadowey producer; £200.