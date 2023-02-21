Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,650 at £2.57 per kg for a 642kg Limousin and to a top of £3.70 per kilo for a 246kg Limousin at £910

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,650 at £2.65 per kg for a 622kg Limousin and to a top of £3.19 per kilo for a 442kg Parthenais at £1,410.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.59 per kilo for a Limousin 714kg at £1,850.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

Draperstown producer; Limousin, 642kg at £1,650 = 2.57p; Limousin, 616kg at £1,580 = 2.56p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 246kg at £910 = 3.70p; Limousin, 340kg at £1,040 = 3.06p; Limousin, 298kg at £1,070 = 3.59p; Limousin, 260kg at £910 = 3.50p; Limousin, 326kg at £880 = 2.70p; Limousin, 284kg at £860 = 3.03p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 294kg at £600 = 2.04p; Simmental, 260kg at £650 = 2.50p; Rasharkin producer; Aberdeen Angus, 462kg at £1,160 = 2.51p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £1,240 = 2.57p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £1,100 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 460kg at £1,160 = 2.52p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 340kg at £880 = 2.59p; Limousin, 280kg at £900 = 3.21p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 284kg at £840 = 2.96p; Plumbridge producer; Shorthorn beef, 242kg at £580 = 2.40p; Shorthorn, 172kg at £470 = 2.73p; Shorthorn, 182kg at £480 = 2.64p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 372kg at £880 = 2.37p; Coleraine producer; Limousin, 370kg at £1,060 = 2.86p; Antrim producer; Aberdeen Angus, 506kg at £1,000 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 528kg at £1,240 = 2.35p; Claudy producer; Friesian, 512kg at £1,090 = 2.13p; Friesian, 512kg at £1,060 = 2.07p; Friesian, 530kg at £1,180 = 2.23p; Friesian, 420kg at £860 = 2.05p; Friesian, 462kg at £1,070 = 2.32p; Friesian, 394kg at £770 = 1.95p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 330kg at £900 = 2.73p; Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 452kg at £1,180 = 2.61p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,200 = 2.71p; Limousin, 398kg at £1,080 = 2.71p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,190 = 2.75p; Limousin, 432kg at £1,100 = 2.55p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 526kg at £1,490 = 2.83p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,350 = 3.00p.

Heifers

Dungiven producer; Limousin, 622kg at £1,650 = 2.65p; Toomebridge producer; Parthenais, 442kg at £1,410 = 3.19p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 404kg at £1,080 = 2.67p; Charolais, 342kg at £830 = 2.43p; Charolais, 340kg at £880 = 2.59p; Charolais, 296kg at £790 = 2.67p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 272kg at £710 = 2.61p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 234kg at £510 = 2.18p; Simmental, 274kg at £640 = 2.34p; Simmental, 266kg at £550 = 2.07p; Simmental, 256kg at £610 = 2.38p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 306kg at £860 = 2.81p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 248kg at £690 = 2.78p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,120 = 2.72p; Limousin, 284kg at £870 = 3.06p; Limousin, 294kg at £850 = 2.89p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 264kg at £740 = 2.80p; Stabiliser, 442kg at £960 = 2.17p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 352kg at £700 = 1.99p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,050 = 2.55p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,100 = 2.68p; Charolais, 408kg at £970 = 2.38p; Cookstown producer; Charolais, 434kg at £1,160 = 2.67p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 476kg at £950 = 2.00p; Shorthorn, 362kg at £820 = 2.27p; Shorthorn, 324kg at £690 = 2.13p and Dungiven producer; Charolais, 354kg at £830 = 2.34p; Limousin, 196kg at £430 = 2.19p.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £130. Fat ewes to £256.

Another very strong show of 1,050 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th February.

378 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £256.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

642 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maghera producer; 24kg at £130.00 = 5.42p; Stranocum producer; 30.5kg at £126.50 = 4.15p; Castlerock producer; 27kg at £120.00 = 4.44p; Castlerock producer; 29kg at £120.00 = 4.14p; Draperstown producer; 29.25kg at £120.00 = 4.10p; Draperstown producer; 28.25kg at £120.00 = 4.25p; Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £119.00 = 4.25p; Magherafelt producer; 28kg at £118.00 = 4.21p; Dungiven producer; 28kg at £119.00 = 4.25p; Moneymore producer; 26kg at £118.50 = 4.56p; Draperstown producer; 27.25kg at £118.50 = 4.35p; Stewartstown producer; 27.5kg at £118.00 = 4.29p; Toomebridge producer; 24.25kg at £118.00 = 4.87p; Claudy producer; 24.25kg at £117.00 = 4.82p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £117.00 = 4.88p; Aghadowey producer; 29.25kg at £117.00 = 4.00p; Stewartstown producer; 30kg at £116.00 = 3.87p; Moneymore producer; 25.5kg at £116.00 = 4.55p; Portglenone producer; 25kg at £116.00 = 4.64p; Stewartstown producer; 30kg at £115.00 = 3.83p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £109.00 = 4.19p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £115.00 = 4.79p and Feeny producer; 24kg at £115.00 = 4.79p.

Middle-weight lambs

Greysteel producer; 23.6kg at £116.00 = 4.92p; Swatragh producer; 22.25kg at £114.00 = 5.12p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £113.00 = 4.91p; Tobermore producer; 23kg at £111.00 = 4.83p; Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £109.00 = 4.74p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £108.00 =4.80p; Swatragh producer; 22.3kg at £107.00 = 4.80p and Limavady producer; 23.2kg at £106.00 = 4.57p.

Light-weight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limavady producer; 15kg at £74.00 = 4.93p; Coleraine producer; 17kg at £73.00 = 4.29p and Portglenone producer; 15kg at £58.50 = 3.90p.

Fat ewes

Kells producer; £256; Kilrea producer; £217 and Kells producer; £207.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £380. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £285. In-lamb ewes to £175. Ewe lambs to £116.50.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 480 sheep that were presented at the weekly Breeding sheep sale on Thursday 16th February.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement