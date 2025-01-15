Cattle prices remain strong at Omagh Mart, heifers to £2380
Bullocks
T D McPhilomey, Omagh 600k £2040, J Patterson, Drumquin 510k £1710, L Barton, Lack 510k £1690; 560k £1850, G Hegarty, Corlea 510k £1680; 525k £1650, B J O’Kane, Drumquin 540k £1750; 415k £1330; 460k £1450; 470k £1490, M P Kelly, Fintona 615k £1960; 700k £2190; 640k £1990, M Gordon, Urney 550k £1720; 540k £1700; 455k £1580; 485k £1650, G Milligan, Ederney 520k £1620; 460k £1400, J Walsh, Arvalee 510k £1590; 405k £1240, S Whelan, Gortin 515k £1600 and £1580, K Ward, Claudy 540k £1680; 490k £1620, B MacRory, Sixmilecross 740k £2290, F Gormley, Drumquin 570k £1760, Paul MacRory, Ballygawley 735k £2240, A Henry, Fintona 465k £1580; 415k £1360, J R Cooke, Donemana 440k £1490, Peter O’Kane, Drumquin 405k £1320, P Donnelly, Loughmacrory 455k £1580, M Donnelly, Creggan 385k £1380, P Harvey, Lettercarn 390k £1220, K Horisk, Errigal 600k £1810 and B Ferris, Omagh 720k £2140.
Heifers
J Hewitt, Drumquin 735k £2380, S A Britton, Donemana 695k £2260; 690k £2090; 625k £2040, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 505k £1690; 525k £1750; 510k £1680; 505k £1660, A Patterson, Ederney 515k £1710, M McManus, Dromore 540k £1780; 550k £1780, H Henry, Fintona 530k £1740, D Palmer, Gortaclare 575k £1880, C McLaughlin, Correnary 515k £1660; 585k £1880; 565k £1800, N Tierney, Dungannon 525k £1680; 510k £1630; 465k £1520, M McWilliams, Seskinore 510k £1620; 560k £1740, S Hannigan, Dromore 550k £1740; 540k £1660; 580k £1740, Jas Gormley, Drumquin 525k £1650; 610k £1810, T D McPhilomey, Omagh 590k £1820; 535k £1650, A Barrett, Trillick 425k £1480; 360k £1250; 415k £1390, Paul Britton, Donemana 440k £1500; 480k £1600; 425k £1370, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 470k £1590, G J Morris, Greencastle 380k £1410; 490k £1620; 495k £1580, J Patterson, Drumquin 435k £1440, A Adams, Gortaclare 370k £1350; 455k £1460; 490k £1620, M Donnelly, Creggan 415k £1310 and B J O’Kane, Drumquin 370k £1320; 390k £1340.
Weanlings
Badoney Farms, Dromore £1200 Charolais bull, W Baxter, Reaghan £1180 Belgian Blue heifer; £1130 Simmental heifer, M Kelly, Trillick £1130 Charolais heifer, Foyle View Farms, £1100, £970 and £900 Aberdeen Angus bulls, D McNeely, Bready £980 and £900 Belgian Blue heifers, J McGuire, Corgary £930 Limousin heifer and M McMenamin, Drumquin £940 and £900 Simmental bulls.
Fat Cows
A McGinn, Trillick 550k £270, G Scott, Donemana 480k £269, N Bradley, Mountfield 670k £262, S O’Kane, Drumquin 600k £255; 650k £212, M Mitchell Tempo 750k £250, T D McPhilomey, Omagh 500k £247, T R Young, Waterside 620k £230, William Henderson, Trillick 840k £229; 890k £228; 860k £209; 960k £204 and P Kelly, Loughmacrory 710k £227; 660k £220; 690k £213.
Dropped calves
George Armstrong, Lack £600 and £575 Hereford bulls; £465 Hereford heifer, C McGinley, Ballygawley £545 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £540 Belgian Blue bull, R J Elkin, Omagh £535 Aberdeen Angus bull, B Grimes, Beragh £530, Belgian Blue bull; £485 Belgian Blue heifer, G Davis, Dromore £530 Charolais bull, H Patterson, Dromore £520 Limousin bull, K Warnock, Trillick £515 and £465 Limousin heifers, M Bogan, Seskinore £515 Belgian Blue bull, Jas Vance, Trillick £490 Belgian Blue bull, S Gallen, Castlederg £470 Charolais bull, A E Hughes, Dromore £470 and £450 Simmental bulls, J Maguire, Trillick £455 and £450 Limousin bulls and P McCarney, Beragh £45 Belgian Blue bull; £430 Belgian Blue heifer.
