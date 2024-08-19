Celebrate Irish National Heritage Week at a national park or nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irish Minister Noonan has invited the public to celebrate National Heritage Week at a national park or nature reserve.

Over 40 events happening in National Parks and Nature Reserves around the country.

Events include walking trails, demonstrations, and educational activities from sheep shearing of Claddagh heritage breeds in Connemara, boxty making on the Bothy Trail to a Junior Rangers event at Glengarriff Nature Reserve

Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre re-opens to the public, with activities and guided walks planned around one of Ireland’s finest raised bogs.

National Heritage Week takes place from August 17th to the 25th with hundreds of events happening around the country. The National Parks and Wildlife Service is supporting the week with over forty events taking place in National Parks and Nature Reserves around the country. The theme of National Heritage Week this year is ‘Connections, Routes and Networks’, and will be reflected through guided walks, exhibitions and activities for every age.

Speaking in advance of National Heritage Week, Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD said: “Our National Parks and Nature Reserves protect our natural heritage, but also connect us with our ancestors relationship with nature.

“Over the course of Heritage Week, our National Parks and Nature Reserves are offering unique experiences to explore and learn about our native habitats and species, and the work underway to protect and restore them.”

He added: “Our bogs are an important aspect of our natural heritage, and have a vital role to play in addressing the biodiversity crisis. I’m delighted that Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre in Offaly is now open to the public again with an exciting series of events planned for National Heritage Week. I look forward to seeing the Centre continue to grow and expand its education programme to community groups and schools over the coming months.”

In addition to offering guided walks and biodiversity themed activities, a diverse programme of events will invite members of the public to make connections with their natural heritage. Connemara National Park will showcase traditions associated with the Claddagh Sheep heritage breed, such as spinning, weaving and even sheep shearing. There are opportunities to hear the story behind the archaeological treasures at Wicklow Mountains National Park, experience natures networks in the woodlands at Glenveagh National Park, and biodiversity pop up exhibitions in Killarney National Park. There are also activities for younger audiences, including a Junior Rangers ‘Wildlife in the Woods’ event at Glengarriff Nature Reserve.

Niall Ó Donnchú, director general with the NPWS said: “This year’s programme reflects our commitment to enhance opportunities to connect, engage with and learn about our natural heritage. We’re delighted to support the Heritage Council on this important initiative and to join others in celebrating our unique heritage within our National Parks and Nature Reserves.”

All NPWS events are free to attend.