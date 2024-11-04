The Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show will celebrate 85 years since the David Brown VAK1 Series first came into circulation.

The two-day event at Newark Showground, running from 9-10 November, will pay homage to the historic model, which in 1939 was the first tractor to be completely designed and built by the Yorkshire-based manufacturer.

Originally called the David Brown Tractor, it became the Vehicle Agricultural Kerosene One, or as it is better known, the VAK1 – as the Meltham Mills factory was also producing aircraft tugs for the war effort and had to differentiate between the vehicles on the production line.

Revolutionary for its time, the VAK1 could produce 35 units of horsepower from a four-cylinder water-cooled petrol, or tractor vaporising oil (TVO), engine, and had four forward gears and one reverse gear. It also boasted independent hand brakes, power lift and a 35mm power take-off (PTO) shaft.

Roger Brereton, secretary of the David Brown Tractor Club, commented: “It was like the sportscar of the day with its contemporary design.

“It had modern styling and was more rapid than its competitors, making it appealing. Its main rival in the market, the Fordson Standard N, could only get to around 6mph, whereas the VAK1 could reach around 25mph.

“It also had the universal three-point linkage, which meant you could convert existing implements to tow on the back of it rather than having to buy new, and it had two seats - which had not been done before.”

Around 5000 VAK1 models were sold until production ceased in 1945, when it evolved into the more updated VAK1A. An estimated 100 remain in circulation today, with the 1939 chassis number 11still around.

Visitors to the show will be able to find out more about the VAK1, with the David Brown Tractor Club marking the historic anniversary following a year of celebrations.

“This included a run out of the models across the original test track during the Meltham Mills factory open day in August,” he added.

Mr Brereton has had a 1943-built VAK1 in his collection for three years now – and it’s special.

He explained: “I have always been really interested in the history of David Brown. The VAK1s are pretty rare now; I just wanted to own one as they were an iconic tractor.

“It was a long process to get hold of one; I had spent five to six years trying to source a VAK1 to buy, then someone in Derbyshire decided to part with theirs and I finally owned it. The bodywork was in really good condition; I have done a bit of work on the engine, including replacing the head gasket - but other than that it is in fine working order.”

The show will host a number of VAK1 models including a 1943 wartime economy model with no electrics and bullet holed grill, and a 1946 VAK1A that has been restored and owned by its owner for 44 years.

“We are looking forward to welcoming these exhibits alongside a host of others from,” show organiser, Elizabeth Halsall, stated.

“It is a complete homage to vintage tractors, vehicles and machinery.

“It is the perfect opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to enjoy the nostalgia and share stories, which are as much a part of the machines as their mechanical parts. We are looking forward to another brilliant event.”

- Tickets to the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show are available at: https://newarkvintagetractorshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/30 Day tickets are £19 for adults (17+ years). Children (16 and under) enter for free. Weekend tickets are also available.