Charolais Ladies ‘going for gold’

With entries from some of the most prominent breeders in the country, the ‘White Gold’ Charolais sale will be held on Friday 21st January at the Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

The sale has attracted 31 heifers either served or maiden from some of the best Charolais genetics in the UK. The fantastic line-up sees consignments of stock from the following herds: Burradon, Elgin, Elrick, Kellys, Maerdy, Mornity, Tophill, Tweeddale, Wissington, Trefaldwyn.

In the past, The Charolais Cattle Society have held a Christmas Cracker sale of females at the end of the year. On reviewing the demand, this new standalone female sale has been organised, with the backing and support of several Charolais breeders north and south of the border.

Scott Donaldson, Managing Director for Harrison & Hetherington, said: “We are delighted to be working with The British Charolais Cattle Society in rekindling what was always a successful winter sale of Charolais females.

“The aim of this sale is to provide both a showcase and a live ring sale, as we know there is demand from those looking to improve their existing herds and those wanting to start up their own herd.

“In recent years these noted herds have been primarily sold females directly off farm, so the opportunity to purchase females of this calibre, on the open market and under one roof, has been almost non-existent.

“Our intention is for this sale to become a key and regular date in both the Charolais breeders’ calendar and our own calendar here at Harrison & Hetherington.”

The Charolais is a popular breed for British farmers due to its sustainability and profitability and the breed offers a bright future for British beef. With continued improvement to calving ease, unrivalled growth rates and outstanding carcass quality, the Charolais is renowned for crossing into profit.

Commenting on the sale, Allen Drysdale, Chairman of The British Charolais Cattle Society said: “There is a clear demand for top quality females, and we have secured a fantastic line up of some of the best current Charolais genetics in the UK.

“In holding this sale, we are offering a platform for vendors to show off their breeding, and providing an opportunity for existing and new breeders to have a choice of best-quality stock to purchase on the open market.

“This is a fantastic way to begin the year and without a doubt this will be a great sale. I’m looking forward to it enormously.” Allen concluded.