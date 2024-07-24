Donaghadee hosts the Ulster Fry World Championships next month.

DO you enjoy a traditional Ulster Fry at a time when granolas and other cereals are increasing in popularity?

If so, do you like your fry with a portion of baked beans? Do you prefer brown or red sauce? Are mushrooms and/or tomatoes an essential part of your fry?

Well, the organisers of the Ulster Fry World Championships in Donaghadee have specified the ingredients for the perfect fry – bacon, potato bread, egg, soda bread, and sausage. They’ve ruled out other ingredients such as black or white pudding, avocados and French toast favoured by some chefs and home cooks.

Hosted by celebrity chef Jenny Bristow, the Ulster Fry World Championship, which is being held for the second year in succession as part of the popular community festival in Donaghadee on Saturday, August 17, has attracted entries from restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Entries, according to Food NI, the leading promotion body, are up on local year.

Michele Shirlow, Food NI chief executive, says: “We are delighted by the high level of interest in the championships, a fun event that’s helping to promote one of our most traditional foods using quality ingredients readily available across Northern Ireland. Encouraging and assisting local food producers to grow business is one of our most important roles.”

Entries will be judged by an expert panel, and finalists invited to cook their Ulster Fry live in front of an audience in Donaghadee. The winner will receive a trophy to proudly display in their establishment, and boast to those far and wide that they are the Ulster Fry World Champion!

“Each fry will be judged on three elements: taste, appearance, and use of local produce. This also provides the perfect opportunity to help support and promote your favourite local producers,” adds Michele.