Co Down farmer wins UFU winter barley competition

David and Henry, Raymond and William Wilson in their winning field of winter barley.

Second place this year was awarded to Richard Dempsey from the UFU North East Derry group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Wesley Davidson from the UFU East Tyrone group.

The county winners were:

Antrim: Victor and David Chestnutt, North Antrim group

Richard Dempsey shows his prize winning winter barley field.

Armagh: Neil Dillon, North West Armagh group

Down: Raymond Wilson, Ards group

Derry/Londonderry: Richard Dempsey, North East Derry group

Tyrone: Wesley Davidson, East Tyrone group

Group manager Stacey Cherry along with Wesley Davidson and his grandchildren Ben and Chloe.

The Northern Ireland judge, Leigh McClean from CAFRE said: “All five finalist’s crops have been managed well, with a very high standard of weed and disease control. The top three fields were very close with only yield potential and uniformity differentiating them. There certainly should be some impressive yields to look forward to as long as the weather is kind in the run up to harvest.”

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists and thank all those who entered this year’s competition. The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland and there is still time for cereal growers to enter the oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories for the cereal competition. If you wish to enter, please contact your group manager for details of your local group competition deadline.”