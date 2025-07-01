Community outpouring continues in memory of Robert Anderson

Twenty-year-old Bushmills man, Robert Anderson, tragically passed away in June 2023 following a serious road traffic accident.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his whole life ahead of him, Robert’s sudden passing left his family and the community heartbroken.

Last year the family organised ‘Robert’s Route’ to honour his memory and successfully raised £9,500 for Air Ambulance NI. Though Robert had not been a patient of the service, his family recognises the vital role the air ambulance plays in offering people a fighting chance after serious trauma. This, along with donations in lieu of flowers resulted in a total of almost £14,000 being raised in Robert’s name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers are pleased to now announce that ‘Robert’s Route’ will be taking place again on 5 July 2025. They invite all bikers and community members to join for this meaningful event, continuing to honour Robert’s legacy and support the essential services provided by Air Ambulance NI. To join please contact Fred McDowell on 07740 594824.

Robert Anderson tragically passed away in June 2023 following a serious road traffic accident at just 20 years old.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager at Air Ambulance NI, commented: “It is humbling that the Anderson family had the strength in the midst of their grief to think of others and how they could help make a difference. Each day, Air Ambulance needs to raise £8,200 to keep the service operational. Everyone at our charity is so grateful for this huge contribution to saving lives, brains, and limbs.

“This remarkable community outpouring, driven by Robert’s memory, ensures that his legacy will continue through the vital work of Air Ambulance NI.”

The charity, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. This service delivers urgent medical assistance across the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours each day. The HEMS team attends to patients who are seriously ill or injured, providing emergency pre-hospital care directly to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains, and limbs. The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, the medical team is called upon twice every day to respond to serious road traffic collisions, farm or workplace accidents, sport and leisure incidents, or medical emergencies.

As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £3 million each year to maintain and sustain this essential service, making public donations crucial. One of the simplest ways to support is by becoming a member of Club AANI and donating through a monthly or annual subscription.

To find out more, please visit www.airambulanceni.org or contact the charity directly via email at [email protected] or by calling 028 9262 2677.