Company convicted of failing to ensure the welfare of animals and failing to appropriately dispose of an animal carcass.

AA McGuckian Ltd was fined £1250 plus £15 offender levy. The case arose as a result of issues found during an inspection by DAERA of AA McGuckian Ltd farm premises.

No environmental enrichment material was available for the pigs and some doors to pens had gaps at the bottom with sharp rusty edges that could cause injury to the animals.

The company had also failed to dispose of a pig carcass. One pen was discovered to have a dead pig amongst the living ones.