The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) welcomed a group of New Product Development and Technical team members from the Foyle Food Group to participate in a Cooking (heating) Instruction Validation workshop at Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

Instruction validation uses defined procedures to establish cooking or heating instructions for a food product. Methodologies are developed and tested to achieve a “safely” heated product of acceptable quality for consumers to eat.

The Foyle Food Group identified the need for practical training to provide staff with the information and skills to generate and validate their own internal cooking instructions.

Hayley O’Neill, (food technologist, CAFRE) said: “Using a range of equipment within the test kitchens at Loughry we train staff to identify and calibrate suitable equipment for validation trials and conduct product validation tests. Through practical activities to generate results allowing staff to gain experience in interpreting and validating cooking and heating records.”

Sharon West (food technology technician, CAFRE) and Hayley O’Neill (food technologist, CAFRE) pictured with Foyle Food Group employees who attended the cooking and heating validation training at Loughry Campus, Cookstown

On commenting on the course Aisling Lyons (NPD manager, Foyle Food Group) said: “I found the course very informative with a good mixture of theory and practical application. Through the course I have built on my existing knowledge and gained a better understanding of what is needed to validate cooking instructions and the reasons why. I would highly recommend anyone who is carrying out cooking validations to attend this course, as it will enhance current knowledge and skills.”

If you are interested in training staff to support them in the creation of cooking/heating instructions through developing their understanding of controls, monitoring, and corrective action procedures to create accurate labelling instructions visit: www.cafre.ac.uk to book to attend our next workshop on Friday 11 October 2024.