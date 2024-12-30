Copeland Distillery now official Ulster Rugby gin and whiskey partner

Gareth Irvine of Copeland gin and Irish whiskey.

RENOWNED for its commitment to innovation and craftmanship, the Copeland Distillery, a Food NI member, has announced a new exclusive partnership with Ulster Rugby to develop a unique Ulster Rugby gin and Irish whiskey, as well as a limited edition ‘Centenary’ 5-year-old Irish whiskey to mark 100 years of rugby at the club’s home at Ravenhill, now known as Kingspan Stadium.

The County Down distillery, which has taste and innovation as its core values, has a growing reputation for quality having won a string of international awards for their gin, whiskey, rum and vodka.

The partnership – which will see Copeland gins, whiskey, and vodka available in all the bars at Kingspan Stadium going forward – is testament to the distillery’s quality and Ulster Rugby’s support for locally produced spirits.

The ‘Centenary Cask’, a single cask of 5-year-old Pot Still Irish whiskey, is now available for pre-purchase from the Copeland Distillery website, with only 280 bottles available.

Presented in a bespoke wooden presentation box, this unique, one-off whiskey is a ‘must-have’ for Ulster Rugby fans and local rugby clubs alike.

Also available to order on the Copeland Distillery website, and in off-licenses across the Province, is a new special edition Ulster Rugby gin and Ulster Rugby blended Irish whiskey. Both are bottled at 42% ABV and priced at £40.

Gareth Irvine, founder and chief executive of Copeland, commented: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Ulster Rugby on a new exclusive range of Irish whiskeys and gin. As a local distillery, who are also Ulster fans, we have created a range of whiskeys and gin which are an ideal toast to the heart and soul of Ulster Rugby.

“In particular, we are excited to release a unique 5-year-old ‘Centenary’ whiskey for Ulster to celebrate 100 years of rugby at Ravenhill. Having started to distil whiskey in Donaghadee in late 2019, this release coincides with the release of our ‘Founders Cask’ – cask no.1 – in December. It’s an exciting time for the distillery and we are delighted to celebrate a major milestone for the distillery with this partnership with Ulster Rugby.”

Keith Shorten, head of Commercial at Ulster Rugby, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Copeland team to create a unique range of spirits which embody the rich history and traditions of rugby. In particular, it’s great to be able to support a local whiskey distillery at an exciting time in their development.

“The new ‘Centenary’ whiskey is a great way to recognise 100 years of Ulster Rugby playing at Ravenhill and a fabulous opportunity for fans and sponsors to celebrate their association with the club.”