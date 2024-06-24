Council hosts successful information session to help companies boost digital transformation and growth

Danielle McNally, Business Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Andrei Gurca, QUB, and Maria McKeever, Business Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, at the Digital Transformation Programme Fund (DTFF) information session at the White Horse Hotel.

SCORES of local companies attended an information session hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council where they were able to find out about a new funding opportunity which offers up to £20k to help them transform their business digitally and promote growth.

The workshop, which took place in the White Horse Hotel, was delivered alongside the William J Clinton Institute at Queen’s University Belfast, with members of council’s business team offering tailored advice and information about the Digital Transformation Programme Fund (DTFF). Eligible businesses can apply for capital grant funding between £5,000 and £20,000 to support their business’s transformation journey to accelerate digital ambitions.

Those in attendance were able to access advice on the types of technology funded, the application process and the importance of leveraging this unique opportunity to address financial barriers to the adoption of advanced digital technologies.

Delighted to see so many local businesses interested in availing of the DTFF, Danielle McNally, Business Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “We were thrilled to see such an expression of interest from a diverse range of businesses here in the Derry City and Strabane region. This is a unique and innovative funding opportunity for businesses to introduce new technologies that might not have been accessible to them before.”

A number of online support sessions are also available which may be of interest to businesses looking to find out more about the DTFF. An ‘Innovation Support and Grant Funding for Digital Transformation’ workshop was scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, from 9.30am-11am. An online Masterclass looking at top tips for writing a successful grant application is to take place on Wednesday, July 17. ‘Grant Funding for Growth’ will run from noon-1.30pm.

Encouraging any business which feels they could benefit from support to grow their business digitally, Danielle added: “The business team would love to hear from anyone who might be eligible for this funding. Anyone who would like some advice or support should get in touch to see how we can assist you in leveraging an opportunity that has the potential to take your business to the next level.”

The Digital Transformation Fund (DTFF) is delivered by all local authorities in Northern Ireland under the Full Fibre Northern Ireland Consortium (FFNI) and supported by Invest NI. The project is part funded by the NI Executive, UK Government, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and all local authorities in Northern Ireland.

Applications are open until Friday, July 12, at noon. For more information or to complete an Expression of Interest form, please visit www.derrystrabane.com/dtff