Crumlin YFC wins Power NI sustainability pledge competition

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
Crumlin Young Farmers’ Club has been announced as the winner of the Power NI Sustainability Pledge Competition, securing the £500 club sustainability bursary for their outstanding commitment to environmental sustainability.

Sponsored by Power NI, the competition encouraged Young Farmers’ Clubs across Northern Ireland to demonstrate how they are taking proactive steps towards a more sustainable future. Crumlin YFC impressed the judging panel with their innovative and community-focused pledge, which included a range of eco-friendly initiatives and impactful awareness campaigns.

The club’s dedication to embedding environmental responsibility into its culture was a key factor in their success. Their winning pledge highlighted practical steps being taken at a grassroots level to help tackle climate change and promote sustainability within rural communities.

Moneymore YFC was awarded second place, with Newtownards YFC securing third place – both recognised for their impressive and commendable sustainability efforts.

Winners Crumlin YFC with Caragh O'Neill from Power NI and YFCU president Richard Beattie

Caragh O'Neill from Power NI commented: “As the platinum sponsor and sustainability partner of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, we are delighted to award the £500 bursary to Crumlin YFC for their inspiring commitment to environmental sustainability, which earned them the Power NI YFCU Sustainability Pledge competition win. We also want to congratulate Newtownards YFC and Moneymore YFC for their participation and commendable efforts.

“At Power NI, caring for our people and protecting our planet is central to everything that we do, and it has been a privilege to learn about the exciting initiatives these clubs are undertaking to reduce their environmental impact.”

This initiative highlights the important role young people play in shaping a greener future and demonstrates the passion and innovation driving sustainability across the YFCU network.

