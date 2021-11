Dairy cows sell to £2160 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £540 for Hereford Bull Calf for a Rathfriland Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1260 for a 564k Limousin Bullock from Rathfriland Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1110 for 742k Limousin, Dairy Cows topped £2160, Heifers Topped 652k £1210 Angus, Bullocks topped at £1510 for 692k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Rathfriland Farmer Hereford at £540, Dromore Farmer Angus at £500, Ballyholland Farmer Simmental at £460, Simmental at £460, Rathfriland Farmer Hereford at £435, Katesbridge Farmer Angus at £400, Lurgan Farmer Blue at £400, Katesbridge Farmer Angus at £400, Lurgan Farmer Blue at £370, Dromore Farmer Friesian at £350,

Heifer Calves: Ballyward Farmer Angus at £300, Angus at £295, Rathfriland Farmer Angus at £260, Greencastle Farmer Blue at £240, Dromara Farmer Hereford at £225, Collone Farmer Charolais at £220, Greencastle Farmer Blue at £210, Tamnaharry Farmer Angus at £205, WEANLING Male Calves: Lurgan Farmer Charolais 230k at £700 (305ppk), Charolais 222k at £660 (298ppk), Charolais 290k at £840 (290ppk), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 302k at £870 (288ppk), Blue 282k at £780 (277ppk), Maze Farmer Limousin 276k at £750 (272ppk), Dromara Farmer Angus 256k at £690 (270ppk), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 564k at £1260, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 442k at £1010, Limousin 428k at £1010, Annalong Farmer Angus 494k at £980, Banbridge Farmer Blue 468k at £970, Blue 428k at £920, Lurgan Farmer Charolais 392k at £920, Downpatrick Farmer Limousin 382k at £870, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 302k at £870, Maze Farmer Limousin 320k at £860,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballymartin Farmer Charolais 208k at £640 (308ppk), Lurgan Farmer Charolais 252k at £720 (286ppk), Charolais 270k at £770 (285ppk), Dromara Farmer Blue 152k at £420 (277ppk), Blue 168k at £460 (274ppk), Ballymartin Farmer Charolais 228k at £620 (272ppk), Annaclone Farmer Limousin 368k at £860, Limousin 374k at £860, Lurgan farmer Charolais 304k at £800, Charolais 310k at £790, Charolais 326k at £770, Annaclone Farmer Charolais 316k at £770, Limousin 354k at £770, Lurgan Farmer Charolais 270k at £770, Charolais 312k at £770, Annaclone Farmer Limousin 322k at £760,

Dairy Cows

Dairy cow sold to a flying trade Banbridge Farmer £2160, £2050, £1900, £1800, £1780, £1700,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Atticall Farmer Limousin 742k at £1110, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 656k at £1080, Dromore Farmer Hereford 778k at £1060, Ballymartin Farmer PIE 750k at £980, Rathfriland Farmer Hereford 634k at £950, Hillsborough Farmer Angus 678k at £840,

Store Heifers: Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 242k at £570 (236ppk), Ballyward 512k at £1130 (221ppk), Banbridge Hereford 446k at £960 (215ppk), Banbridge Farmer Blue 530k at £1090 (206ppk), Moira Farmer Blonde 470k at £950 (202ppk), Dromore Farmer Limousin 396k at £800 (202ppk), Ballyroney Farmer Angus 652k at £1210, Angus 662k at £1210, Ballyward Farmer Blue 512k at £1130, Katesbridge Farmer Blue 566k at £1100, Banbridge Farmer Blue 530k at £1090, Dromore Farmer Hereford 556k at £1060, Banbridge Farmer Blue 552k at £1050, Moira Farmer Blonde 514k at £1030, Banbridge Farmer Hereford 446k at £960, Dromore Farmer Charolais 524k at £960,

Bullocks: Clough Farmer Charolais 482k at £1160 (241ppk), Dromore Farmer Charolais 398k at £950 (239ppk), Charolais 380k at £900 (237ppk), Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 364k at £860 (237ppk), Dromore Farmer Charolais 362k at £850 (235ppk), Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 390k at £900 (231ppk), Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 692k at £1510, Newry Farmer Blue 714k at £1360, Clough Farmer Charolais 644k at £1330, Newry Farmer Blue 640k at £1300, Clough Farmer Charolais 634k at £1300, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 586k at £1290, Clough Farmer Charolais 594k at £1280, Newry Farmer Limousin 658k at £1260, Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 574k at £1260, Ballyward Farmer Charolais 544k at £1220,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Moira farmer topped the sale at £5.67 a kilo for 15.7kg at £89, Fat ewes topped at £158 for a Texel Ewe from a Banbridge Farmer. More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £120 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Moira Farmer 15.7k at £89, Portaferry farmer: 18k at £102, Dromore Farmer 14kg at £83,

LAMBS: Kilkeel Farmer 32k at £144, Hilltown Farmer 27k at £138, Kilkeel Farmer 28k at £135, Ballynahinch Farmer 28k at £127, Hilltown Farmer 29.5k at £122, Kilkeel Farmer 28k at £122, Downpatrick Farmer 30.7k at £122, Greencastle Farmer 29k at £121, Kilkeel Farmer 25.3kg at £117,

FAT EWES : Banbridge farmer: £158, Downpatrick farmer: £156, Kilkeel farmer: £153, Banbridge farmer: £148, Kilcoo farmer: £134, Hilltown farmer: £132, Ballinaskeagh farmer: £129, Kilcoo Farmer £126, Kilkeel Farmer £124, Hilltown Farmer at £120,

FAT RAMS : Kilkeel Farmer at £170, Kilkeel Farmer at £141, Ballymartin Farmer at £135, Kilkeel Farmer £134,

BREEDING RAMS: Hillsborough Farmer £265, Rathfriland Farmer £180, Ballynahinch Farmer £170,