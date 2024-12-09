Dale Farm and Grand Opera House Partnership soars to New Heights, welcoming The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan to the stage

Caroline Martin, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications, Dale Farm, May McFettridge as Mrs Smee, and Sharon Campbell, Head of Marketing, Dale Farm.

DALE Farm is once again supporting the Grand Opera House pantomime, with the dairy company playing the role of sponsor for the eighth consecutive pantomime season.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership is driven by the local dairy company’s ongoing commitment to support Northern Ireland’s vibrant arts sector, while encouraging family fun and togetherness.

This year’s show tells the magical story of The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aboard the Jolly Roger, Captain Hook is doomed forever to do battle with his two big adversaries – Peter Pan, and an ever-hungry, ever-lurking crocodile.

Aptly making an appearance this year is none other than ‘The Nipper,’ Dale Farm’s Choc Pop ice lolly character. Full of quick wit, charm and character, the chocolatey, minty Croc is the life and soul of the party, ready to snap up friends wherever it goes.

Audiences can expect a swashbuckling trip to Neverland like never before with this year’s production spectacularly brought to life from page to stage by a talented cast and creative team. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan features the traditional Grand Opera House pantomime hallmarks of thrilling song-and-dance, beautiful costumes, dazzling staging and effects and barrel-loads of laughter.

Speaking about the partnership Caroline Martin, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications, Dale Farm, said: “At Dale Farm we embrace the opportunity to share in the magic of the panto, and we’re delighted to continue our starring role with the Grand Opera House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pantomime is all about bringing families together to share in magical moments and make memories across generations. As a cooperative owned by local farmers, creating dairy family favourites, family is also at the heart of everything we do as a company. We look forward to seeing audiences of all ages enjoying the magic and family fun together this Christmas season – and of course an ice cream at the interval!”

Welcoming the support of Dale Farm, Ian Wilson, Chief Executive, Grand Opera House, added: “Now in its eighth consecutive pantomime season, we are delighted that Dale Farm is continuing its sponsorship of Northern Ireland’s biggest pantomime. An unmissable part of the Festive Season, the Grand Opera House panto has been entertaining generations of families since the theatre opened 129 years ago.

“Over 71,000 tickets have already been booked for the six-week run, so if you’re looking for unmissable entertainment for all ages, don’t leave it any longer to snap up the remaining tickets.”

To add even more delight to the panto experience, audiences of all ages will be able to enjoy delicious Dale Farm ice cream, including Choc Pops at kiosks throughout the Grand Opera House and take part in online prize giveaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, which opened on Saturday, runs at the Grand Opera House until Sunday, January 12.

To purchase tickets or to find out more information, please visit https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/the-pantomime-adventures-of-peter-pan