‘Dark Cloud’ is a three times 1st N.I.P.A. open winner for Owen Markey

It was another week of racing with different races to enjoy for the members of the N.I.P.A.

The next race was from Fermoy with the Fermoy 5 Bird Championship being flown within the Fermoy 3 Race with members nominating a maximum of 5 birds to be entered into the 5 Bird Race down in Co. Cork. A total of 464 Members sent 7,745 Birds to Fermoy in County Fermoy for the Overall Fermoy 3 and 253 Members Nominated 1,143 Birds in the Fermoy 5 Bird Championship which was held within the Fermoy 3 Race.

The Birds in Fermoy were liberated at 9:30AM in a North West Wind at the liberation point with great racing conditions present throughout the day.

The Winning Bird from Both Races Fermoy 3 and the 5 Bird Championship belongs to Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S in Section G.

Dark Cloud' 3 times 1st N.I.P.A. Open winner for Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S. (Pic supplied)

The Fermoy 3 Open Winner from 7,745 Birds & Fermoy 5 Bird Open Winner from 1,143 birds is ‘Dark Cloud’ a previous 1st Open Winner for Owen this year from Roscrea. So that makes him a phenomenal 3 times 1st Open Winner a tremendous achievement from the Ballyholland Man.

He is a Blue Cheq Yearling Cock and is a Dirk Van Den Bulck x Gus Janssen bred by Owens good friends Kevin and Kristopher Rooney from Annalong. His impressive CV now consists of: 1st Open NIPA 19,875, 1st Open NIPA 7,745, 1st Open NIPA 1,143, 10th Open NIPA 13,396, 128th Open NIPA 21,469, 273rd Open NIPA 10,502.

Many Congratulations to Owen Markey on claiming 1st & 2nd N.I.P.A. Open from Fermoy 3 & 1st N.I.P.A. Open from Fermoy 5 Bird.

Also, many congratulations to 3rd Open Fermoy 3 Mr & Mrs G. Delaney of Dromore H.P.S. in Section G.

Ron Williamson of Newry & District, winner. (Pic supplied)

And, many congratulations to 2nd Open Winner Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger of Carrick Social in Section C.

Also, big congratulations to 3rd Open Winner McGimpsey Bros of Ards H.P.S. in Section F.

Section C report

The winner of Section C (45/626) from Fermoy 3 & Fermoy 5 Bird (33/156) was Mr and Mrs Reid and Bigger of Carrick Social H.P.S.

John J McCabe, Millvale AND Newry & District Winner from Fermoy 5 Bird. A blue yearling cock 2nd Newry Centre bred from Van Heerke x Lambrecht. (Pic supplied)

Hugh does the double adding another two Sections to a fantastic season proudly claiming 1st Section C (626 Birds) 1st Section C 5 Bird (156 Birds) and an overall finish of 6th Open N.I.P.A. (7,745) & 2nd Open 5 Bird.

The section winner is another N.I.P.A. 1st Open winner this year from Fermoy ‘Atchie’. Yet again another phenomenal bird for Hugh this year.

His racing record this season is 1st Open Roscrea 1st Section C Fermoy, 1st Club 2nd Section C Skibbereen National. 1st Club 7th Section, 19th Open and in Fermoy he was 1st Club, 1st Section 6th Open and 2nd Open, 1st Section this weekend. What a pigeon.

Many congratulations to Section C winners Mr and Mrs Reid and Bigger and big congratulations to all club winners.

Gerald Delaney of Mr&Mrs G. Delaney, Dromore winners from Fermoy 3. (Pic supplied)

Ballycarry & District: D/S

Ballyclare & District: D/S

Carrick Social: (6/28) 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1434; 2nd D&J Armstrong & Son 1421; 3rd Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1407; 4th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1397; 5th D&J Armstrong & Son 1378; 6th J. Mc Maw 1373

Doagh & District: D/S

Eastway H.P.S: (?/?) 1st N. McAllister 1385; 2nd D. McElhone 1382; 3rd G. McKenna 1374; 4th Grattan Bros 1370; 5th G. McKenna 1367; 6th D. McElhone 1343

Glenarm & District: D/S

McGimpsey Bros Fermoy 3 Ards winning pigeon, two-year-old widowhood cock from a son of Auto Boy. (Pic supplied)

Horseshoe H.P.S: D/S

Kingsmoss: (2/10) 1st G&C Lowry 1318; 2nd T. Cairns & Son 1292; 3rd G&C Lowry 1288; 4th T. Cairns & Son 1267; 5th G&C Lowry 1266; 6th T. Cairns & Son 1165

Larne & District: (9/120) 1st Rea & Magill 1361; 2nd C. Campbell 1345; 3rd C. Campbell 1344; 4th C. Campbell 1342; 5th G K & I Moxham 1342; 6th C. Campbell 1341

Ligoniel & District: (24/305) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1403; 2nd T. Longman 1383; 3rd McMurray & Anderson 1380; 4th E. Heaney & Son 1373; 5th McMurray & Anderson 1368; 6th McMurray & Anderson 1364

Section D report

The winner of Section D (54/1,086) from Fermoy 3 and Fermoy 5 Bird (44/199) was P&J Boal of Dromore H.P.S.

Another fancier who has been in top form this season in Philip Boal adding another two section winners to his star studded loft.

To improve the win, he obtained 12th Open (7,745 Birds) 8th Open position in Fermoy 5 Bird (1,143 Birds).

The section winner from Fermoy 3 is IHU23 S 117470 is a blue cock raced steady winning several prizes before his win.

He was obtained from Herbie Thorpe of Proudstown Breeding Stud in a kit of 6 to race. The cock is bred from the lines of Herbies super breeding cock ‘Karl’ and ‘De 630’ best of Dirk Van Dern Bulck Lines.

The 5 Bird Section D winner for Phillip is GB23 D 01228. A blue yearling cock he has previously won 5th, 6th, 10th, 11th section – one of his best racers.

His sire is Kris Van Massenhoven bird from his famous Box 2. The dam is a Rudy Van Reeth from the Den 2000.

This couple have now bred 4x1st Section winners together and apart.

Many congratulations to Section D winners P&J Boal and big congratulations to all club winners.

Colin H.P.S: (3/42) 1st O&M Monaghan 1382; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1380; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1369; 4th O&M Monaghan 1365; 5th O&M Monaghan 1349; 6th O&M Monaghan 1338

Derriaghy: D/S

Dromara H.P.S: (7/296) 1st C. Rooney & Sons 1422; 2nd Russell Bros 1396; 3rd M. Russell 1388; 4th C. Rooney & Sons 1357; 5th C. Rooney & Sons 1355; 6th C. Rooney & Sons 1352

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (5/180) 1st Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1439; 2nd P&J Boal 1429; 3rd P&J Boal 1424; 4th P&J Boal 1422; 5th R. Keegan & Son 1413; 6th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1406

Glen H.P.S: (?/?) 1st J&D Braniff 1432; 2nd J&D Braniff 1429; 3rd J&D Braniff 1421; 4th J&D Braniff 1420; 5th J&D Braniff 1419; 6th J&D Braniff 1417

Glenavy & District: (5/46) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1343; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1328; 3rd G&S Owens 1294; 4th Lilley & Withers 1270; 5th D. Scott 1172; 6th H. McKeown 1069

Harmony H.P.S: (15/258) 1st S. Delaney 1405; 2nd S. Delaney 1391; 3rd S, Delaney 1387; 4th S. Delaney 1383; 5th Abernethy & Turner 1376; 6th B. Hogg & Sons 1372

Hillsborough & Maze: (6/119) 1st J. Greenaway 1427; 2nd J. Greenaway 1403; 3rd J. Greenaway 1398; 4th J. Greenaway 1397; 5th J. Greenaway 1396; 6th J. Greenaway 1396

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (11/124) 1st W. Joss 1418; 2nd R. Topping & Son 1379; 3rd R. Topping & Son 1364; 4th R. Topping & Son 1363; 5th Spence Bros 1357; 6th Spence Bros 1357

South Belfast H.P.S: (4/43) 1st T. McNally 1377; 2nd T. McNally 1361; 3rd T. McNally 1339; 4th M. Lavery 1333; 5th R. Kenna 1303

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: D/S

Section F report

The winner of Section F (59/822) from Fermoy 3 was R. Moore and Son of Bangor R.P.C. The lads have been winning from the get go and now are yet again being crowned 1st Section F from Fermoy 3 (822 Birds) and also a super 5th Open placing (7,745 Birds). The section winning bird is ‘Amy Jo’ a yearling roundabout hen who was previously 6th Club, 15th Section Fermoy.

She is from ‘Dakota 23’ the last son of their awesome ‘Dakota 801’ who was a top racer and their number one stock cock for many years. Her dam is the ‘Mario Hen’ one of the lads all time greats in the stock loft.

She is direct from Syndicate Lofts and a daughter of ‘Mario’ and ‘Ivy’.

Many congratulations to Section F winners from Fermoy 3, R. Moore and Son, and big congratulations to all club winners.

The winner of Section F (21/81) from Fermoy 5 Bird was McGimpsey Bros of Ards H.P.S.

The brothers have had countless wins this year and are in stellar form.

A 1st Section F win from Fermoy 5 Bird is awarded to the McGimpsey lads (81 birds) and also a podium placing in 3rd Open (1,143 birds). The section winning bird is ‘Troy’ he does the double in winning the club in both races in Ards, and a Section F win from the 5 Bird.

He is a two-year-old blue cheq pied widowhood cock and is a grandson of their great breeding hen ‘Snow Fairy’. Many congratulations to Section F winners McGimpsey Bros and big congratulations to all club winners.

Ards: (7/72) 1st McGimpsey Bros 1434; 2nd McGimpsey Bros 1396; 3rd W. Leckey 1393; 4th McGimpsey Bros 1374; 5th W. Leckey 1362; 6th W. Leckey 1357

Annalong: 1st K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1413; 2nd K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1395; 3rd K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1395; 4th K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1387; 5th K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1385; 6th K. Rooney Son & Dtr 1375

Bangor R.P.C: (5/94) 1st R. Moore & Son 1434; 2nd R. Moore & Son 1393; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1385; 4th R. Moore & Son 1382; 5th R. Moore & Son 1382; 6th Lambert & Stewart 1381

Cloughey H.P.S: (5/86) 1st Chris Angus 1398; 2nd Chris Angus 1398; 3rd Chris Angus 1382; 4th Chris Angus 1372; 5th Chris Angus 1354; 6th Chris Angus 1348

Comber Central H.P.S: (?/?) 1st C. Hutchinson 1319; 2nd C. Hutchinson 1300; 3rd C. Hutchinson 1243; 4th C. Hutchinson 1218; 5th C. Hutchinson 1188

Corrigs: (8/114) 1st Toner Bros 1340; 2nd P. Brown & Son 1325; 3rd J. Cleland 1298; 4th R. Shaw 1289; 5th R. Shaw 1288; 6th J. Cleland 1281

Crossgar: (?/?) 1st P. Byrne 1401; 2nd P. Byrne 1354; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1353; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1348; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1343; 6th P. Byrne 1342

Downpatrick Premier: (8/115) 1st J. Crossan 1403; 2nd T&G Black 1394; 3rd J. Crossan 1385; 4th J. Crossan 1344; 5th J. Crossan 1344; 6th J. Crossan 1328

Killyleagh Central: (8/124) C. Healy 1355; 2nd C. Healy 1316; 3rd McComb Bros 1310; 4th McComb Bros 1310; 5th R. Straney 1309; 6th McComb Bros 1304

Killyleagh & District: (9/120) 1st D. Greives 1394; 2nd D. Greives 1367; 3rd D. Grieves 1343; 4th D. Grieves 1342; 5th D. Greives 1297; 6th D. Greives 1290

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (5/40) 1st Rainey Bros 1299; 2nd Rainey Bros 1285; 3rd Rainey Bros 1281; 4th Rainey Bros 1262; 5th Rainey Bros 1260; 6th A. McDowell 1258

Section G report

The winner of Section G (40/1,134) from Fermoy 3 and Fermoy 5 Bird (24/120) was Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S.

Owen couldn’t have asked for a better day at the races – a superb performance from his bird’s winning 1st, 2nd Section G (1,134 birds) 1st Section G (120 birds) and ultimately finishing off the day with the highest prize anyone could ask for in winning 1st & 2nd Open N.I.P.A. (7,745 birds) 1st Open N.I.P.A. (1,143 birds).

Many congratulations to Section G winner Owen Markey and big congratulations to all club winners.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (3/101) 1st Owen Markey 1454; 2nd Owen Markey 1440; 3rd Owen Markey 1428; 4th Owen Markey 1415; 5th Owen Markey 1413; 6th Owen Markey 1413

Banbridge H.P.S: (5/88) 1st T. Mallon 1431; 2nd McCracken Bros 1346; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1343; 4th McCracken Bros 1332; 5th T. Mallon 1320; 6th R. Carson & Son 1319

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (13/260) 1st S. Ogle 1419; 2nd McGrath & McParland 1415; 3rd J. Smyth & Sons 1413; 4th D&K Mallen 1412; 5th D&K Mallen 1397; 6th McGrath & McParland 1384

Millvale: (5/76) 1st JJ McCabe 1434; 2nd T. Mooney & Son 1387; 3rd JJ McCabe 1362; 4th JJ McCabe 1362; 5th M. Fegan & Son 1360; 6th JJ McCabe 1348

Newry City: (5/120) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1407; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1403; 3rd Donnelly Bros 1395; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1378; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1361; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1361

Newry & District: (11/445) 1st R. Williamson 1438; 2nd R. Williamson 1426; 3rd R. Williamson 1421; 4th J.F McCabe & Son 1421; 5th J.F McCabe & Son 1421; 6th R. Williamson 1419

A very busy schedule is upon the fanciers with Centre Races, Channel Races and also the start of the I.N.F.C. National Races.

The end of the month of June will see the finish to another enjoyable Old Bird Season.