Date announced for next ‘Collectors Sale’ at Castle Irvine

This one-day sale is guaranteed to attract the interest of classic and vintage fans and aficionados, and if the previous sale is anything to go by, Euro Auctions expects to gain interest from an international audience of educated buyers.

The auction will be held as a ‘physical sale’ with preview days prior to the auction. In addition, for those unable to attend, this unique sale will be conducted ‘on-line’ in real time, via the internet, with Euro Auctions marketing the event to a database of regular buyers in over 115 countries, enabling consignors to tap into an international market.

Owners are already consigning to this sale their classic, vintage, and antique: tractors, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and motor vehicles, and there is space at Castle Irvine for more lots.

One classic that is guaranteed to get the crowds excited and could be the 'unicorn' of the show is a 1974 Ford 5000 in as-new condition with under 10 hours on the clock.

Owned by Brian Keys since 1999, when it was bought at a disposal sale, this tractor was sprayed with wax oil and was then stored, until now. It has been looked after over the years, but never worked, and on 28th August will go under the hammer.

A record was achieved at the last sale when the 1995 Massey Ferguson 390T, which had undergone a full ‘Grade A’ restoration, sold for £30,000, perhaps at this sale the Ford 5000 will set another new record at the upcoming sale in August.

Consignors are now being invited to enter machinery and vehicles into this sale. Categories for the sale, in classic, antique and vintage, classes will include:

- Tractors

- Agricultural Machinery

- Construction Machinery

- Motor Vehicles

- Commercial Vehicles

Andrew Crawford from Euro Auctions, who is managing the event comments: “The previous Collectors Sale was a resounding success and showed us all just how much interest there is for this age of machinery. However, it was the breadth and diversity of lots for sale that made the event and included some very special items. The star of the show was without doubt the exceptional Massey Ferguson 390T. What will the star of this show be? Well the Ford 5000 has certainly set the bar high, but we never know until the day of the sale what is going to turn up. We are again putting our trust in our consignors, who did not disappoint in May and delighted the crowds with the lots for sale. At sales like this you never know what is going to turn up until the lots arrive at the auction site. Our consignors may surprise us.”

Consignors and invited to register machinery and vehicles to this sale now, by contacting Euro Auctions on: T: +44 (0) 2882 898262, E: [email protected]

Notable lots from the previous sale:

1995 Massey Ferguson 390T which had undergone a full ‘Grade A’ restoration £30,000

1974 Massey Ferguson 1200 4WD Multi Power Articulated Tractor £14,000

1989 Ford 7810 4WD Silver F111 Jubilee Tractor, Dual Power £23,500

1912 Ford MODEL T Torpedo style open tourer £19,000

1924 Austin 20 TOURER Built by Austin Motors Longbridge £29,000

1936 Fordson Super Major Tracked Crawler £5,750

1948 Ford FUNK 8N 2WD 6 Cylinder Tractor, Converted by Funk Air Craft Co £3,500

1957 Massey Ferguson FE 35 Petrol, Tyre Size 12.4-28 600-16 £5,000

1958 Massey Ferguson 35 4 Cylinder, 2WD Tractor, Pick Up Hitch £3,750

1963 JCB 1 GRAVEDIGGER Backhoe Loader, 2 Buckets £11,000

1963 Ford 4000 SELECT-O-SPEED 2WD Power Steering, Front Wheels Weights £3,100

1974 Massey Ferguson 1200 4WD Multi Power Articulated Tractor £14,000

1975 David Brown 995 Fully Restored Show Tractor Tyre Size 13.6.36 7.50-16 £10,000

1975 Ford 7000 2WD Dual Power, Power Steering, Hydraulic Spool Valves £18,500

1978 Ford 4600-FOUR COUNTY 4WD Tractor, Q Cab, Power Steering £4,100

1983 Massey Ferguson 250 Cab, Sankey Cab, Power Steering £9,000