The expansion follows Stephen and Alison Moore’s purchase of John Deere dealership Johnston Gilpin and Co Ltd earlier this year.

Mrs Moore explained: “We have been a DeLaval dealer since 2011 and a John Deere dealer since 2008.

“The acquisition of Johnston Gilpin and Co earlier this year has led us to service customers over a wider area.

DeLaval has appointed Stephen Moore Farm Machinery Ltd as the sole dealer for the East of Northern Ireland. Pictured, Stephen Moore and Alison Moore. Image: DeLaval

“We have always had a strong relationship with DeLaval and we are grateful for the opportunity to expand the brand in this area.”

With 50 staff spread over two depots and a team of six on the road, the business was well prepared to cover the wider area and service both DeLaval and John Deere customers. Chris Dawson and four technicians are backed up by James McConnell who operates a daily delivery service of consumable parts and chemicals to farms throughout the east of the country.

“Many of our John Deere customers are dairy farmers, so it has been a natural expansion for us as a business. DeLaval has supported us with training, and customers know that when they speak to anybody in the team they can ask about machinery or dairy equipment,” Mrs Moore added.

DeLaval chose the dealership to improve customer service by establishing a streamlined and consolidated provision in the east of Northern Ireland.

Stuart Fulton, DeLaval Country Commercial Manager, Ireland, stated: “Stephen and Alison have grown an excellent business with a focus on strong customer relationships and support that mirror DeLaval’s values.

“Having one point of contact for DeLaval customers in the east of Northern Ireland will help service and provide DeLaval robotics, parlours, equipment and supplies more efficiently.”

Moore’s has almost doubled its business following the Johnston Gilpin and Co acquisition.