Demand for cattle moves up a further gear at Omagh Mart, bullocks to £2960

Monday 17th March 2025: Demand moved up a further gear, with prices increasing in all rings.

Bullocks

L Porter, Beragh 690k £2840; 725k £2960; 780k £2860; 815k £2940, F Ferris, Leglands 595k £2460; 590k £2350, N McGarrity, Carrickmore 640k £2580; 625k £2410; 680k £2560, S M Patterson, Brackey 515k £2050, S L Alexander, Corlea 500k £1980, Sean Owens, Beragh 620k £2430, A Kennedy, Castlederg 645k £2440; 640k £2410; 775k £2870, R Kinlock, Omagh 660k £2470, William Johnston, Lack 550k £2040; 440k £1710, J Bratton, Lack 545k £2010, D McCabe, Seskinore 575k £2100; 550k £2000, M L O’Neill, Greencastle 410k £1710, M G Keys, Fintona 480k £1890; 610k £2180, William McCay, Castlederg 450k £1740; 410k £1570; 435k £1640; 425k £1550, Ed Smith, Ballygawley 450k £1700; 450k £1730; 430k £1600, W Nixon, Donemana 390k £1490; 520k £1810, J McKelvey, Clanabogan 480k £1690; 460k £1580, J Keys, Dromore 715k £2570, P McGread, Trillick 655k £2330; 605k £2150 and R Hopper, Cookstown 510k £1890; 475k £1660.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

P Slane, Carrickmore 645k £2400; 650k £2230; 620k £2230; 590k £2190, N McGarrity, Carrickmore 625k £2320; 530k £1880, C Brannigan, Drumquin 700k £2220, G Corcoran, Arvalee 580k £2180; 555k £2000; 545k £1980; 530k £1960, D J Crosbie, Mountjoy 585k £2160; 420k £1600, William Johnston, Lack 540k £1950; 420k £1570; 355k £1450, E Johnston, Castlederg 605k £2040, R Kinloch, Omagh 540k £1790, Ryan Mullan, Mullaslin 455k £1850, Seskinore Farmer, 410k £1600; 415k £1570; 450k £1600, M Mullan, Mullaslin 470k £1800; 430k £1620, J Bratton, Lack 435k £1630; 430k £1570; 390k £1490, James Walmsley, Kesh 455k £1700, S L Alexander, Corlea 435k £1540; 365k £1320; 370k £1320, C Donnelly, Eskra 385k £1600; 355k £1420, M L O’Neill, Greencastle 390k £1470 and Oran McAleer, Plumbridge 390k £1440.

Fat cows

N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 750k £362; 550k £288; 640k £286, J Keys, Dromore 710k £348, William McGinn, Tattyreagh 590k £334, C T McNabb, Drumquin 540k £332, M McFadden, Strabane 660k £326; 510k £292, B McNamee, Newtownstewart 480k £314, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 640k £292 and P McCrystal, Mullaslin 570k £292.

Friesian cows

James Oliver, Dromore 900k £282, R Tait, Newtownstewart 530k £272; 640k £256, C Crumley, Strabane 720k £256 and D Alexander, Tarlim 740k £256.

Weanlings

C T McNabb, Drumquin £1420; £1270 and £1230 Limousin bulls, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle £1410 Charolais heifer; £1260 Charolais bull, P McGrath, Pettigo £1200; £1050 and £1000 Belgian Blue bulls, A McDonagh, Fintona £1100 and £1060 Limousin heifers, M McGuire, Castlederg £1020 Blonde bull, F McDonnell, Dromore £840 and £820 Aberdeen Angus bulls and A Patterson, Newtownstewart £810 Galloway bulls (3).

Dropped calves

A McGinn, Trillick £1010 Charolais bull, Jack Nethery, Drumquin £930 Charolais bull, R McPhillimy, Newtownstewart £850 Charolais bull; £600 Limousin bull, R Killen, Newbuildings £780 Belgian Blue bull; £745 Aberdeen Angus heifer, James Smith, Fintona Aberdeen Angus bull, Paul Healy, Omagh £730 and £650 Belgian Blue bulls, K McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £640 and £540 Charolais bulls, H Owens, Brackey £600 Aberdeen Angus bull, L Mathers, Strabane £580 Aberdeen Angus bull; £510 Aberdeen Angus heifer, C Caldwell, Killen £580 Aberdeen Angus bull and V Irwin, Ballinamallard £540 Belgian Blue heifer.

North/West Cancer Fundraiser: Carl Logan, Drumragh, Omagh, donated a Belgian Blue calf for auction, which raised £3010 and was purchased by fellow farmer and life long friend Cecil McFarland, Donaghanie, Beragh. A subsequent collection around the sale rings raised a total of £1700. Congratulations and thanks to everyone concerned.