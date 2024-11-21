Derry tourism workshop an “excellent opportunity” to showcase NI

Nikki Paterson, Business Solutions Manager at Tourism Northern Ireland, James Martin, Brownlow House, Lurgan, Joanne Devlin, Dunfin Farm, Ballycastle, and Alva Pearson Downey, CEO of ITOA, at the joint Tourism NI/ITOA networking workshop at the Everglades Hotel in Derry.

TOURISM Northern Ireland and the Incoming Tour Operators Association of Ireland (ITOA) have collaborated to deliver another successful networking workshop.

Hosted at the Everglades Hotel in Derry, the event provided the opportunity for 110 local industry representatives to sell their visitor products and experiences to almost 60 individual ITOA members across a series of one-to-one meetings.

ITOA is the representative association of Ireland’s premier inbound tour operators.

Its members package and promote all aspects of the Irish tourism product and sell to leisure and business through the global travel trade distribution channel.

In 2023, ITOA members delivered 734,000 overseas holiday and business tourism visitors to the island of Ireland.

Tourists handled by ITOA members spent €622.7 million holidaying in Ireland in 2023.

The joint Tourism Northern Ireland/ITOA workshop has become a firm fixture in the Northern Ireland tourism calendar, offering local industry and ITOA members the chance to network, share knowledge and do business.

Last year’s workshop in Armagh not only resulted in new business for the region but also highlighted the strong potential for future opportunities.

The continued collaboration between the two organisations has significantly raised awareness of the region’s offerings and fostered lasting business relationships.

Following the workshop, the ITOA members were given the opportunity to explore the tourism offering in mid-Ulster and Derry during two familiarisation trips.

During these, the members visited a number of tourist attractions, sampled local produce and experienced first-hand the region’s famous giant welcome.

John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, said the joint workshop was an “excellent opportunity” for local tourism providers to showcase their products and services, establish valuable business connections and tap into a global distribution network to attract international visitors.

“We have a fantastic product portfolio in the North, with products, attractions and experiences to suit all tastes.

“Under our ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ brand we have built a rich portfolio of distinctive visitor experiences which truly reflect the giant spirit of Northern Ireland.

“The presence of so many business operators at the joint Tourism NI and ITOA workshop provides us with the opportunity to showcase the very best of our visitor product and receive valuable knowledge and insights from the operators.”

Alva Pearson Downey, Chief Executive of ITOA, said: “The ITOA is a sectoral representative body which proudly promotes the activities of its members and the worldwide travel trade distribution with whom our members partner to deliver Ireland as a package tourism product.

“The members offer an immensely diverse portfolio of business, from escorted group touring and individual packaged holidays to business tourism, corporate meetings, incentives, conferences, and events.

“Our continued collaboration with Tourism Northern Ireland in running the workshops provides a wonderful opportunity for our Northern Ireland tourism industry colleagues to meet with our ITOA members, and thereby develop new or enhance existing relationships which result in the securing of contracted business for future years.”

Lilian Seenoi Barr, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, which is supporting the ITOA events, said: “It was a great honour for us to host the ITOA workshop in our city.

“It provided us with a fantastic opportunity to engage with the inbound tourism operator sector directly to showcase and promote our fantastic tourism offering and get feedback on how we can attract more international visitors.

“It was an excellent opportunity for us to establish new business connections and learn about the experiences of other cities and destinations.

“I am confident that this event will not only bring new business to our region, but it will give tour operators a real insight into our unique location and our tourism offering.”