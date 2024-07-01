Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A County Durham farm – strategically located near Tursdale Business Park, with significant potential for expanding the industrial estate – has come to market for offers over £3,250,000

Tursdale House Farm is a desirable mixed farm near Spennymoor and includes a farmhouse with four reception rooms, four bedrooms and three bathrooms, adjoining barn offering expansion opportunities and a recently renovated two-bedroomed cottage.

The farm has productive Grade 3 arable land, permeant pasture and amenity woodland all within a ring fence to about 288 acres

John Coleman, Head of Farm & Land sales, GSC Grays said: “Tursdale House farm is steeped in history with the farmhouse dating back to the 17th century when it was the manor house of the medieval village of Tursdale.

“The farm also has the benefit of an unrestricted right of access onto Tursdale Business Park, which potentially would facilitate the future expansion of a growing industrial estate, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.”

It is understood that approximately 203.86 acres of land at Tursdale House Farm has been designated as a ‘Safeguard Site for Employment Use’ within the County Durham Local Plan.

The farm features a diverse range of modern steel portal frame and traditional farm buildings including housing for up to 150 head of cattle, grain and machinery storage facilities, with scope for alternate use, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

Trillesdene Cottage is an attractive stone-built bungalow that has the benefit of a self-contained, mature garden, adequate parking for several vehicles and a south facing aspect. The cottage is currently occupied on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST) with a passing rent of £1,000 per calendar month. Vacant possession will be available upon completion of sale.

The property has excellent road links being situated just 3 miles west of the A1(M) J61 and 6 miles south of the city of Durham, which offers East Coast mainline train services to London and Edinburgh. The nearest airport is Newcastle International Airport with regular domestic and international flights.