The show and sale will take place on Saturday 28 May at Kilrea Livestock Market, starting at 12 noon, and is kindly sponsored by Eakin Bros. Motors, Claudy.

This year, a pre-sale show will take place, starting at 10am and kindly judged by Howard and Deirdre Hilton of the Hillhead herd of Dexter cattle.

The sale has a wide variety of pedigree registered Dexter cattle on offer, from breeding bulls, heifers and cows to show animals, in both short and non-short variety.

Peter Eakin from Eakin Bros. Motors discussing final plans for NI Dexter Cattle Group Premier Show and sale with judges Deirdre and Howard Hilton.

Many of the entries are halter trained and boast great bloodlines, making a great start or addition to your herd of Dexter cattle.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group are pleased to announce that they will be launching the Premier Show and Sale catalogue at this year’s RUAS Balmoral show, with many of the entries on view at the show.

To learn more about this year’s entries and pick up a catalogue, be sure to visit the Dexter cattle lines at the show.

Judging for the Dexter classes kicks off at 10am on the Wednesday of the show.

Catalogues will also be available to download from the NI Dexter Cattle Group website, www.nidextercattlegroup.com