Diddly Squat Farm to host Cereals 2026 in exciting new site and collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jeremy Clarkson is set to host the Cereals Event next year at Diddly Squat Farm, an exciting new site and collaboration for 2026.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cereals at Diddly Squat Farm will deliver a technical, progressive arable event, while further raising the profile of British farming, says event director Alli McEntyre.

“Hosting Cereals at the high-profile farm under the auspices of host farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, will help to draw attention to the ongoing issues that arable farmers, and the wider UK farming industry, are facing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over two days, 10-11 June 2026, the larger site in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, will see an estimated 550 exhibitors and upwards of 25,000 visitors call the famed farm home. As ever, the event will bring people from across the industry together with access to all the popular features of the annual Cereals Event.

Jeremy Clarkson is set to host the Cereals Event next year at Diddly Squat Farm, an exciting new site and collaboration for 2026.

“Farmers across the country are facing some of the toughest conditions seen in decades,” said Mr Clarkson.

“So we wanted to be involved in something positive, and hosting Cereals was an opportunity for us to run a large-scale, practical event for UK food producers.

“For us, it will be interesting to see how the event’s crop plots perform on our Cotswold brash land, and of course there will be the pop-up Farmer’s Dog bar to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helping to curate this key date in the 2026 calendar is Cereals’ agronomy partner Ceres Rural, led by the farm’s agronomist, Charlie Ireland, managing partner at Ceres Rural, and who’s fondly known as Cheerful Charlie in the farm’s popular TV series.

“There are a lot of conversations that happen every day on any given farm,” says Mr Ireland. “And now more than ever the industry needs solutions to meet the challenges and priorities on both sides of the farm gate. Diddly Squat Farm is very much like any other arable and diversified farm, despite the cameras; it is still subject to the vagaries of the weather, volatility of markets, and navigation of industry transition and policy.

“So the event will be a great platform for conversation, demonstration, and exploration of how farm businesses can best deliver sustainable food production while achieving profitability – because the two should not be separated.”

With a global reach, the goings-on at Diddly Squat Farm have been shared with viewers as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa – captivating a broad audience worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another consideration for the future of the sector is how we can attract the best and brightest into the industry – and I think that is where the farm’s popularity will be advantageous,” added Mr Ireland.

Visitors to Cereals at Diddly Squat will have full access to all of Cereals’ informational and technical features like the crop plots and agronomy zone, KWS Seed to Shelf stage, BASE-UK Regenerative Ag seminars, and the Syngenta Sprays & Sprayers Arena. For a good social, a new central networking area - presented by Ceres Rural and Diddly Squat Farm - will include stands from the farm shop, Hawkstone beer, the Farmer’s Dog, Hops & Chops, the Farmer’s Puppy and the Hawkstone Filling Station.

“Live events are historically important in bringing UK farming communities together to connect, share ideas and find solutions,” says Ms McEntyre.

“Visitors to Cereals 2025 – which already has crops in the ground – will be offered exclusive early access to Cereals at Diddly Squat in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cereals 2025 will be hosted by arable guru Andrew Ward at Heath Farm, Lincolnshire, on 11-12 June. We are really delighted to be working with Andrew, and are looking forward to releasing more details on both upcoming events.”

Registration for Cereals 2025 opens on 3 February 2025 at www.cerealsevent.co.uk

Multi-year offers to include 2025 and 2026 events will be available at this time for 2025 registrants and priority stand booking for 2025 exhibitors.