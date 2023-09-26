Distinguished residential farm offering 60.2 acres of prime, versatile land for sale by public auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Situated in the picturesque Naul, Co Meath, this distinguished residential farm offers an extensive 60.2 acres of prime, versatile land.

This highly sought-after location straddles the border of North County Dublin and County Meath, providing the perfect balance between idyllic rural life and accessibility.

Snowtown boasts some of the finest tillage lands in Ireland, optimised for various farming enterprises.

Savills Ireland, is delighted to present Snowtown House and Farm, for sale by Public Auction on Thursday 19th October. (Pic: Savills)

The farm is an agricultural haven, with numerous multifunctional outbuildings and a large storage shed.

As such, it is an attractive proposition for any serious agricultural investor or active farmer.

The farmhouse itself is an epitome of country charm, featuring four double bedrooms, one single bedroom, and two spacious reception rooms. High ceilings, original fireplaces, and panoramic views enrich the living experience, making it an ideal family home.

Cianan Duff, Savills, commented: “This property offers an unrivalled opportunity for both residential and agricultural use.

“It's a unique chance to own a piece of Irish heritage, while also investing in land of exceptional quality.”

Key Highlights of Snowtown Farm

- Quality of land: The farm features fertile, well-drained soil that supports diverse agricultural activities.

- Outbuildings: The property includes a range of outbuildings that have potential for renovation and various uses, subject to planning permission.

- Accessibility: The property is easily accessible from a local road and is situated close to major transportation routes.

Snowtown Farm is available for purchase in its entirety or in individual lots as follows:

Lot 1 – Snowtown Farmhouse on 10.6 acres (4.3 hectares).Includes the traditional farmhouse with a plethora of outbuildings, a hay barn, and grazing land.

Lot 2 – Snowtown farmland on 49.6 acres (20.1 hectares). Comprises high-quality, south-facing farmland divided by the local access road into two sections: one currently used for potato and cereal crops, and the other most recently in a cereal crop.

Lot 3 – The entire holding (60.2 acres / 24.4 hectares). This option includes both Lots 1 and 2.