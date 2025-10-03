Dogs Trust: Collie pup Han and Miley the one-year-old Terrier cross both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

There are lots of lovely dogs, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to find their happy ending at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are looking for a sweet and affectionate puppy, then five-month-old Collie Han could be the pawfect pup for you.

He is a very cuddly boy who loves attention from people. Han is in foster care, where he enjoys snuggling up to his foster carer and is also enjoying the company of the other dogs in the household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Han is a very handsome lad who could live with other pets in his new abode.

Five-month-old Collie Han. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

Due to his age, Han needs a home with someone around for most of the day to help continue his basic training and socialisation. Han is an intelligent pup, so he requires adopters who will help with his training, including walking on the lead, and to keep his mind active through exercise, enrichment activities and toys. He has a medical condition which does not require any medication or treatment currently, the team will discuss more with anyone interested in adopting this stunning pup.

Miley is a one-year-old Terrier cross who is as cute as a button. She came into Dogs Trust care as a stray, so they have no information about her past life. What they do know is that she is fun, lovable, playful and spending time with people is her favourite thing in the whole world.

She is very friendly and is motivated by both treats and toys so this will be perfect for her continued training when she meets her perfect match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miley could live in a family with secondary school-aged children. Miley loves walkies and playtime, whether it is a long walk, a run in a secure area or playing games with her toys, she is up for all kinds of fun.

Miley is a one-year-old Terrier cross who is as cute as a button. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

Miley is an intelligent girl, so would enjoy enrichment puzzles as part of her daily routine. Although Miley has been friendly around some of the dogs at the centre, she can be picky about her ideal playmate. Therefore, Dog Trust think she would be happiest as the only pet in her new home, with the possibility of doggie walking buddies.

Miley adores human company, so her adopter should be able to be at home with her to begin with, before time left alone is gradually

increased over time.

If you are interested in adopting Hans or Miley, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

To find out more, visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena