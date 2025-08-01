Dogs Trust: Cuan the sweet Lakeland Terrier and handsome, scruffy and sweet Josh both need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Cuan and Josh are just two of the gorgeous pups waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Cuan is a sweet seven-year-old Lakeland Terrier. He loves his carers at the centre and, once he gets to know you, is super affectionate -Cuan will happily jump up on your knee for a cuddle. He will stay there all day if he could!

Cuan is housetrained and enjoys his home comforts. In his previous home he liked to sleep in the living room or bedroom, all the comfiest places.

Cuan walks lovely on the lead, although can be worried around other dogs and heavier traffic so quieter walking areas would be ideal.

Cuan at Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Photo: Dogs Tust)

He loves to jump in the car to go for an adventure to new places too. Any outdoor space should be secure so that Cuan can potter around the garden until his heart’s content. He is a very clever boy and loves training games so it would be great if his new adopters would be keen to carry on what he already knows and maybe even teach him some new tricks.

Josh is a handsome, scruffy and sweet three-year-old boy but, due to a lack of knowledge of his past, staff at Dogs Trust are looking for an adult only home or a family with older teenagers.

Josh would thrive as the only pet in his new home, and he enjoys lead walks with other dogs here at the centre, so is happy to have doggy walking buddies outside of the home! A tennis ball is the way to his heart, as well as adventurous daily walks! Josh is an active boy who will happily jump into the car for fun experiences further afield.

Josh wasn’t in the best shape when he first arrived with Dogs Trust but, since getting better, the team have seen such a positive change in him! His tail is always wagging, and he is rarely seen without a smiley expression. Josh will make a super companion as he can go out and about, he enjoys playtime, and he has a real softie side too for cuddles!

Josh at Dogs Trust Ballymena. (Photo: Dogs Trust)

If you are interested in adopting Cuan or Josh, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

To find out more, visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena