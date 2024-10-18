Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adorable puppy Pumpkin and gorgeous Golden Retriever Remi are currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust until they can find their loving new forever homes.

Sweet Pumpkin is just as confused as as the Dogs Trust staff as to why he is the last puppy left from his litter.

This Shih Tzu crossbreed puppy is sweeter than your favourite autumnal treat and is searching for his forever home.

As he is a young puppy, anyone applying to adopt should be ready for everything that comes with puppyhood.

Pumpkin is a super playful puppy! (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Pumpkin is a super playful puppy and loves to interact with toys and even play fun games of tug!

He is showing more of his little personality every day and the team know he will blossom into a fantastic companion for his adopters.

Pumpkin could live with children and other pets, as long as everyone is properly introduced.

Find out more about adopting Pumpkin here.

Remi is a six-year-old Golden Retriever that captivates everyone she meets. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Remi, meanwhile, is a six-year-old Golden Retriever that captivates everyone she meets.

Even though she hasn’t had the best start in life her endearing personality and gentle demeanour make it easy for her to win hearts over effortlessly.

As Remi hasn't had a lot of experience in a home setting, she will need help with basic house training and is looking for a secure garden area to exploring the world one sniff at a time.

Remi arrived with Dogs Trust from the pound pregnant and delivered seven beautiful babies that have all found their new homes.

Remi was an amazing mummy and looked after her puppies so well, so now it’s her turn to be loved and pampered.

This sweet girl brings all the love with her everywhere she goes and will make an incredible addition to the right home.

Find out more about offering a loving new home to Remi.