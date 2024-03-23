Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday 4th March 2024, 7 members attended the Co Down AGM where the annual Down to the Future competition results were announced, and the club lifted an impressive six awards.

The results were as follows: Second most efficient secretary- Joanna Caughey; second most efficient public relations officer - Carla Keenan; first most efficient treasurer - Hayley-Rae Russell; first place junior member - Joanna Caughey; third place senior member - Hayley-Rae Russell.