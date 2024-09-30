Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Donegal fishing company, McBride Fishing, has been named Seafood Exporter of the Year at this year’s Irish Exporters Association (IEA) Export Industry Awards.

The Downings based family run business is focused on year-round supply of premium live and processed crab to European and other international markets.

Sponsored by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency, the award recognises the achievements of seafood exporters with a focus on innovative product development or market access initiatives. The winner was announced at an awards ceremony held in Dublin on Friday 27 September, 2024.

Richard Donnelly, Development and Innovation Services Director, BIM said: “Demand for high quality seafood is strong and McBride’s focus on sustainability, traceability and innovation has enabled them to seize diverse market opportunities in Europe, Asia and other key markets throughout the world.

Peter and Luke McBride, McBride Fishing Co. Ltd, Downings, Co. Donegal. (Pic: Freelance)

“On behalf of BIM, I want to congratulate them on their achievements. I also want to recognise their commitment to ensuring a consistently high standard throughout their operations.

“They are helping to drive the reputation of Irish seafood in Ireland and internationally.”

Seafood Exporter of the Year evaluation criteria includes commitment to sustainability, product innovation, market access innovation and operational excellence.

Companies are also asked to demonstrate new product innovation, a commitment to sustainability and novel or innovative logistical and/or packing solutions to access new markets.

This year’s independent panel of judges commented on the commitment to industry, commercial partnerships and plans for growth demonstrated by McBride Fishing in their application.

Following news of the award, Luke McBride, International Sales Director, McBride Fishing said: “Winning this prestigious national award was made possible by the hard work, commitment and passion of the entire McBride Fishing team to deliver a quality product and service; from the crew on the boats to the office staff.

“It is a great recognition for the company to have since exporting is the core of the business. I want also to recognise and thank our partners in logistics, packing and airfreight for their expertise and support. Also, our joint venture company, Ocean Jade, has been pivotal in the Chinese market.”

Four Irish seafood businesses were shortlisted for the Seafood Exporter of the Year this year: Burren Smokehouse, McBride Fishing Co. Ltd, Shines Seafood and Carlingford Oyster Company.

The Export Industry Awards has recognised the achievements of companies working in the export industry for 24 years.