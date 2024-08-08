Dr Terry Cross, chairman of Hinch Distillery, with sales director Michael Morris.

SUCCESSFUL Hinch Distillery in County Down is celebrating a further two major awards in a global competition for the world’s best whiskies, writes Sam Butler.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The distillery, which is based near Ballynahinch, gained awards for innovative Irish whiskeys, including a collaboration with Whitewater Brewery in Castlewellan in the prestigious World Whiskies Awards 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company, founded by packaging entrepreneur Dr Terry Cross, gained the World’s Best Blended Irish Whiskey for its five-year-old Double Wood whiskey and the Best Limited Release for Irish Whiskey for Craft and Casks Imperial Stout Finish with Whitewater.

Jamie Cotter, Hinch’s brand manager, says: “Quality is the cornerstone of everything we undertake at Hinch, and it fills us with immense pride to have our commitment to excellence acknowledged by the World Whiskies Awards last week.

“Being recognised by such a prestigious awards, now in its 25th year and celebrated globally, underscores the dedication we put into every bottle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Collaborating with Whitewater Brewery for the Craft and Casks Imperial Stout whiskey has been a particularly rewarding experience, and to see it recognised on the global stage in truly special,” adds Jamie.

Hinch has now collected two masters, five golds and one silver in global awards this year, making it one of the most successful of the new generation of whiskey and gin distillers in Ireland.

The distillery has also linked up with award-winning chef Gemma Austin to open a new ERA gourmet restaurant within the complex. Gemma previously owned the highly acclaimed A Peculiar Tea restaurant in Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Cross, commenting on the success of the distillery, says: “Our aim is grow sales, particularly in export markets, and to create an exceptional visitor experience, a world-class food and drink location for tourists as well as local people.”

Bernard Sloan, the founder and managing director of Whitewater Brewery, adds: “The global award for the whiskey finished in our Imperial Stout barrels is a very significant development for us, and we look forward to collaborating with Hinch on future projects.”