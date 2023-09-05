Draperstown (Beattie) Mart: Fat stock selling to a top price of £2170 for 810kg
Bullocks
C Gormley £1900/720kg £1710/630kg £1680/660kg £1580/610kg P O'Neill £1760/670kg £1730/680kg £1710/680kg £1690/690kg £1490/610kg £1400/600kg D Duncan £1630/680kg £1630/670kg £1570/670kg S Dickson £1620/640kg £1460/580kg £1320/500kg S McAtamney £1560/530kg £1440/550kg S McDevitt £1540/490kg £1430/480kg £1400/430kg £1390/450kg £1210/460kg £1190/460kg £1130/400kg £1090/430kg W McMaster £1520/610kg £1480/620kg £1390/560kg £1390/530kg £1350/590kg £1330/550kg T McKenna £1430/450kg £1350/430kg S Dickson £1370/560kg £1230/480kg P O'Neill £1350/610kg £1320/610kg T McKenna £1320/460kg £1300/430kg J Black £1150/400kg R Doran £1060/380kg S McLean £1050/330kg £1020/360kg and J Maxwell £930/300kg.
Heifers
C Quinn £1680/670kg S Robinson £1310/540kg £1280/540kg £1270/490kg £1240/520kg J Gourley £1300/610kg R Miller £1300/600kg C Ballantine £1290/530kg R McBeth £1290/500kg £1280/520kg £1250/410kg £1250/430kg M Quinn £1240/540kg J Gourley £1240/570kg N McCloskey £1190/520kg S McDevitt £1180/420kg £1090/400kg £1060/400kg S McLean £1120/350kg £920/330kg £900/310kg D Cousley £1040/460kg £1040/500kg £1020/450kg £1020/470kg £970/460kg £840/390kg £800/390kg R McBeth £980/330kg and P Bradley £930/400kg.
Sucklers
A Johnston £1780 £1620 V Scullion £1760 and W and M Dickson £1640 £1460 £1320.
Fat cows
J Crawford £2170/810kg £2060/1030kg £1973/710kg £1950/780kg £1940/970kg £1883/730kg £1825/730kg £1792/640kg £1775/710kg £1728/800kg £1722/730kg O Bradley £1623/820kg A Fleming £1462/710kg £1434/710kg £1422/790kg O Conway £1398/760kg £1283/690kg .E O'Connor £1391/740kg £1292/680kg O Bradley £1370/770kg T Johnston £1358/790kg T Eastwood £1276/570kg J Black £1271/680kg £1212/600kg and A Speer £1174/570kg.