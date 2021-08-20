Dungannon venue for multi-breed dairy calf show on August 20

World Wide Sires is sponsoring the Holstein Showmanship classes. Sponsor Paul Dunn, left, is pictured at the 2019 event with champion handler Lauren Henry from Stranocum, and judge Rory Timlin. Picture: Jane Steel

The event has attracted a bumper entry of more than 150 Ayrshire, Holstein and Jersey calves, and will also feature more than 50 showmanship competitors. Judging gets underway at 10.00am sharp!

The Holstein section of the catalogue will come under scrutiny from Scottish judge David Gray (Grayridge). The Holstein calf classes are generously sponsored by Thompsons; with World Wide Sires confirming its continued commitment to the showmanship section of the show. The exhibitor-bred championship award is kindly supported by Western Farm Enterprises.

Scottish judge Kevin Lawrie (Brieryside) will place the entries in the Ayrshire section. United Feeds continues its support of the calf classes; while the showmanship classes are sponsored by OB Construction. The Ulster Ayrshire Cattle Club is also indebted to Alison Beattie from Farm Wardrobe for her continued sponsorship.

Pat and Rosemary O'Boyle, OB Construction, are sponsoring the Ayrshire showmanship classes. Included are Ulster Ayrshire Cattle Club chairman Stewart Baxter, and calf show competitor Jayden Farren.

David Gray will also cast his expert eye over the Jersey calf and showmanship classes.

Spectators will be expected to follow the C19 guidelines as outlined by the venue and the organisers.

Alison Beattie, Farm Wardrobe, has confirmed continued sponsorship of the Ayrshire showmanship classes at the Multi-Breed Dairy Calf Show. She is pictured at the 2019 event with reserve champion handler Camerson Carson,and judge Iwan Thomas. Picture: Jane Steel