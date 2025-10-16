Dunluce Lodge named Newcomer of the Year at prestigious Georgina Campbell Awards

Dunluce Lodge’s opening year celebrations are continuing after the five-star luxury hotel recently won Newcomer of the Year at the prestigious Georgina Campbell Food & Hospitality Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate the gold standard champions of the food and hospitality industry.

Located on the spectacular Causeway Coast, the five-star resort opened in the spring ahead of The Open at Royal Portrush in 2025.

The hotel had the honour of hosting global golfing icon, Rory McIlroy and his family who praised the hospitality they received as “world class”.

Pictured left to right: Mark Winters (Executive Sous Chef), Holly Scott (Receptionist), Stephen Meldrum (General Manager) celebrate as Dunluce Lodge wins “Newcomer of the Year” at the 2025 Georgina Campbell Awards

The Georgina Campbell judges had similar high praise, lauding Dunluce Lodge for its dramatic coastal setting, elegant contemporary design, and harmonious blend of understated luxury with a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The judges said: “Overlooking the Atlantic and the rugged headland crowned by Dunluce Castle, its setting could hardly be more dramatic – and this special sense of place is at the heart of everything it offers.

“The classic contemporary design takes full advantage of the sweeping views, while natural tones and local materials make for relaxing interiors and the blend of understated luxury with a genuine welcome has made Dunluce Lodge a retreat where guests feel both indulged and at ease.”

The “quietly luxurious” accommodation was highlighted by the judges, who identified that good food showcasing the finest local produce is central to the Dunluce Lodge experience.

“A celebration of the North Coast’s larder, the emphasis is on seasonality, provenance and flavour – and service is exemplary too,” the judges added.

There was a special mention too for the Dunluce Lodge staff, who were commended for being “warm and attentive without ever being overbearing” and creating “a sense of ease that encourages guests to linger”.

They concluded: “With its unique location, refined hospitality and special food, Dunluce Lodge is setting a new benchmark for Irish coastal retreats.”

Stephen Meldrum, general manager of Dunluce Lodge said everyone at the hotel is absolutely thrilled to have been named ‘Newcomer of the Year’ at the Georgina Campbell Awards.

Stephen said: “Dunluce Lodge is setting a new standard as the definitive luxury location on the Causeway Coast. Overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club and framed by dramatic, wave-crashed cliffs that surround it, our location speaks for itself.

“We strive to deliver an unrivalled, refined experience and we are elated to receive recognition for our endeavours.”

For more information on the range of bespoke options that can be tailored to suit your budget visit dunlucelodge.com.