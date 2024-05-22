Dutch Spotted take Sheep Interbreed Pairs title at Balmoral
The highly anticipated event, sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), saw the pairs, selected by breed judges throughout the week, make their way to the ring in the hope of clenching the overall pairs title.
Once the pairs had taken their place around the ringside it was over to Ayrshire judge, Peter Gray to make his way around, examining the animals before pulling forward a shortlist of six pairs.
After some deliberation Mr Gray moved the North Country Cheviot, Berrichon, Blue du Maine, Border Leicester, Dutch Spotted and Charollais to the centre of the ring.
On this occasion it was the Dutch Spotted finding favour with the judge as the duo from Samantha Allen and A Shortt, Strabane, and Tommy Jackson, Saintfield, were announced as the 2024 sheep interbreed pairs champion.
Following in reserve were the Border Leicester pair by James Aiken, Dromore, and Harold Dickey, Ballymena.
Tommy Jackson and Bailey Smyth were the duo showing the winning pair. They were delighted to be taking the rosettes in what was a strong contested competition.
Mervyn Dickey and Johnny Aiken were the men in the ring with the reserve champions.
Commenting after the class Johnny remarked they were pleased to take reserve given the line-up of quality sheep on show.
He added: “We have a shearling ram and a shearling ewe from the Border Leicester breed. We were picked out from a very strong show of sheep this year. All in all it has been a very good show throughout.”
LMC chairman, Joe Stewart, presented rosettes to the champion and reserve pairs.
He said: “On behalf of LMC, I extend our congratulations to the 2024 champion and reserve exhibitors. To take home rosettes in such a prominent and strongly contested competition class speaks volumes of the calibre of each exhibitor’s livestock.”
LMC chief executive, Colin Smith, extended the commission’s thanks to all those involved in planning and co-ordinating the event.
He said: “LMC was delighted to provide sponsorship for this event. We wish to take this opportunity to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for facilitating this competition, Mr Gray, for giving of his time and expertise to judge the competition and finally, all exhibitors; events like this would not be possible without their unwavering passion and commitment to showcase the very best of our local livestock.”