East Antrim lofts best from Gowran Park

It was a fast enough race even if a little erratic, the birds released at the same time of 9.00am in Skibbereen were a lot faster to home lofts. Two of the top lofts in East Antrim were in competition for the top places, G and M Atcheson of Ligoniel were just ahead of Davy Campbell of Eastway. Donnelly Brothers from Newry City were next best followed by two good birds for J F McCabe and Son in Newry and District, this loft is in top form winning three races on the trot.

Please note the Irish Nat FC have a new website address. www.infcpigeons.co.uk

NIPA Open Gowran Park (2) 591/14,314 – 1-1C G and M Atcheson Ligoniel and Dist 1871, 2-2C D and J Campbell Eastway 1867, 3-1G Donnelly Brothers Newry City Inv 1864, 4-2G J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist 1861, 5-3G J F McCabe and Son 1860, 6-4G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1860, 7-5G R Williamson Newry and Dist 1859, 8-6G R Williamson 1859, 9-7G R Williamson 1858, 10-8G Donnelly Brothers 1858, 11-3C C Campbell Horseshoe 1856, 12-9G C Chambers Newry City Inv 1852, 13-4C Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel and Dist 1850, 14-10G D McCartney and Son Ballyholland 1836, 15-1E S Curran Lurgan Soc 1832, 16-11G R Williamson 1831, 17-12G P McCabe Newry and Dist 1831, 18-13G Mark Maguire and Son Newry and Dist 1830, 19-14G O Markey Ballyholland 1828, 20-1D I Rollins and Son Hillsborough and Maze 1826.

Nipa Lorry driver Dessie Graham with Brendan Corley.

NIPA Race/Date

Gowran Park (2) - Sat 21st May, lib 9.00am in a South-west wind

NIPA Section A 50/1247 – B Morgan Coalisland 1717, B Morgan 1715, M McPhillips Coalisland 1714, S Hughes Coalisland 1701, D Carolan Coalisland 1697, Newton and Quinn Coleraine Prem 1682, M McPhillips 1677, 1672, B Morgan 1664, 1662.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Lynn Neill has won successive races in Ballymoney West Combine, Corrin and Gowran Park, 1st Club Ballymoney Corrin with 690 birds competing

Coalisland and District – B Morgan 1717, 1715, M McPhillips 1714, S Hughes 1701, D Carolan 1697, M McPhillips 1677.

Coleraine Premier14/431 – Newton and Quinn 1682, R McAlary 1587, L Hanson and Son 1581, R McAlary 1569, B and D Coyle 1555, T and J McDonald 1540.

Coleraine and County Derry – W and W Murdock 1564, 1515, B McCrudden 1511, T McCrudden 1499, D Platt and Son 1478, S Walker 1458.

Cookstown Social – W M Bleeks and Son 1598, 1598, K Morton and Sons 1589, 1587, 1569, G and S Smith 1552.

Blue cock 1st club 528 birds, 1st section 1770 birds 15th open 23,347 birds Fermoy raced by Brendan Morgan Coalisland and District, bred by Nelson Weir Loughgall.

Castledawson – S McFlynn 1459, Lynn and Leacock 1446, 1395, S McFlynn 1361, Lynn and Leacock 1553, S McFlynn 1376.

Dungannon and District – J and J Sampson 1471, 1461, 1444, 1424, E Bleeks 1378, 1366.

Windsor Social 12/343 – B and R Watton 1694, A and M Boyle 1681, K Glass 1624, R and J Parke 1582, 1566, A Henry 1549.

NIPA Section H 74/945 – David Booth Mourne and Dist 1513, R Witherow Limavady 1503, A Kelly Omagh and Dist 1487, David Booth 1486, 1440, 1410, 1409, H Crawford Limavady 1405, R Witherow 1400, L Flanagan Londonderry 1396.

Monaghan HPS members at NIPA lorry with club member Orla Myers

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – Ray McMonagle 1270, Mickey Rabbett 1242, 1241, Eamon Quigley 1214, Andy Mitchell 1196, Ray McMonagle 1121.

Derry and District 13/153 – R Gallagher 1340, M McGrath 1337, J and G Ramsey 1313, M McGrath 1304, A McCrudden 1290, R Gallagher 1248.

Foyle RPS 11/65 – Harry McNulty 1320, Noel McGrotty 1150, John Coyle 1127, Noel McGrotty 1114, Harry McNulty 1098, T and H Bradley 1042. Well done Harry and great to see Noel in the mix after what 60 years.

Limavady – Ronnie Witherow 1503, H Crawford 1405, Ronnie Witherow 1400, 1389, Liam Miller 1297, H Crawford 1296.

Londonderry PRS 6/60 – L Flanagan 1396, N Murray 1377, L Flanagan 1338, B Houston 1298, N Murray 1290, L Flanagan 1277. Leo has his birds well in form taking the top spot again in today’s race from Gowran Pk. Well done Leo.

David Booth from Mourne & District had a top card and winner in the NIPA Section H

Maiden City 8/93 – F Ramsey 1374, 1354, R and M Cassidy 1327, F Ramsey 1317, R and M Cassidy 1276, F Ramsey 1251. Very well done to Frankie, putting five in the top ten in today’s race from Gowran Park.

Mourne and District – David Booth 1513, 1486, 1440, 1410, 1409, 1384.

Omagh and District – A Kelly 1487, 1386, K Armstrong 1327, A Kelly 1316, 1256, 1250.

Strabane and District 9/132 – F Patterson 1353, Desie Mullan 1279, T McBride 1259, F Pattereson 1251, R Monteith 1196, Dessie Mullan 1168.

NIPA Section B 103/2431 – J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1773, D and H Stuart Ballymoney 1745, B and R Watton Windsor Soc 1694, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1683, A McBride Harryville 1675, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1666, R H Clements Harryville 1655, J McDoweell andSons Ballymoney 1650, S Crawford Harryville 1649, J McDowell and Sons 1649.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 11/270 – Young McManus and Sons 1540, 1534, C Moore 1520, M/M Robinson 1519, 1519, Young McManus and Sons 1504. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – A Shiels 1445, J O’Neill 1396.

Ballymena and District 3/85 - J Eagleson and Sons 1773, 1569, 1548, 1491, 1482, 1454. Best bird in the area winning 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B was the Ballymena and District fanciers Johnston Eagleson and Sons. Their 4-year-old dark chequer cock was timed at 11.37am flying 158 miles to the Cullybackey Road Lofts.

Ballymoney HPS 19/691 – D and H Stuart 1745, L Neill 1656, J McDowell and Sons 1650, 1649, L Hutchinson and Son 1616, D and H Stuart 1612.

Ballymoney West Combine 6/208 – Lynn Neill 1656, J McDowell and Sons 1650, Young and Gibson 1581, W Blair 1481, J McConaghie 1480, W Rodgers 1389. Two wins on the trot for Lynn Neill.

Dervock RPS 7/249 – D and H Stuart 1745, 1612, D and G McMullan 1521, 1515, S Laverty 1506, D Devenney 1491.

Broughshane and District – A Purvis 1562, 1520, 1511, D Houston and Son 1498, J Getty 1493, T and M Morrow 1471.

Cullybackey HPS 9/205 – A Darragh 1621, 1617, J and J Greer 1616, A Darragh 1610, McAlonan Brothers 1595, C and R McIntyre 1585.

Crumlin and District – J and N Lamb 1615, McConville Brothers 1606, G Grant 1605, McConville Brothers 1550, J Lowry 1470, S Thompson 1363.

Harryville HPS – A McBride 1675, R H Clements 1655, S Crawford 1649, A McBride 1635, 1617, J Rock 1611.

Kells and District HPS 4/52 - Surgenor Brothers 1619, 1548, 1547, H Boyd 1543, McFarlane and Agnew 1538, Surgenor Brothers 1535.

Muckamore HPS 8/246 – S and J Bones and T Yates 1646, 1608, S and N Maginty 1557, S and J Bones and T Yates 1539, S and N Maginty 1538, Magill and Lavery 1524.

Rasharkin and District – W McFetridge 1683, H Cubitt 1666, 1633, J and M Milken 1632, Steele and McNeill 1594, A C and T Tweed 1588.

NIPA Section E 124/3760 – S Curran Lurgan Soc 1832, A Craig Laurelvale 1802, Rafferty and Toman Gilford and Dist 1780, G Douglas Blackwatertown 1776, Collins and Douglas Blackwatertown 1775, G O’Dowd Gilford and Dist 1773, Joe Brown Blackwatertown 1772, Tom Wilson Gilford and Dist 1770, J Douglas and Son Lurgan Soc 1768, Rafferty and Toman 1750.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Calvin and Son 1722, W G Neill 1706, T Devlin 1683, T McClean 1659, F and D McNeice 1657, A McMullan 1655.

Armagh HPS 11/219 – G and A Campbell 1726, 1639, J Campbell 1628, R Parkes and Son 1623, F McLoughlin 1531, 1531.

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney and Son 1638, G McEvoy 1622, D Mawhinney and Son 1622, G McEvoy 1620, C Reynolds 1575, 1549.

Blackwatertown HPS - G Douglas 1776, Collins and Douglas 1775, Joe Brown 1772, G Douglas 1661, 1643, Joe Brown 1627.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1747, 1673, 1669, 1838, 1617, 1617.

Gilford and District – Rafferty and Toman 1780, G O’Dowd 1773, T Wilson 1770, Rafferty and Toman 1750, A Feeney and Son 1709, T Lennon and Son 1669.

Laurelvale – A Craig 1802, 1750, 1749, 1718, 1716, 1716.

Loughgall – Sam Corrigan 1582, Nelson Weir 1519, 1500, John McGeary 1495, Nelson Weir 1474, 1474.

Lurgan Social – S Curran 1832, J Douglas and Son 1768, Donal Fegan 1740, E Wright and Son 1739, S Curran 1714, S C B Ferris 1697.

Markethill – G Steenson 1744, J and H Muldrew and McMurray 1636, G Hawthorne 1617, 1551, 1550, J and H Muldrew and McMurray 1503.

Monaghan 10/260 – Keith Allister 1580, R Mulligan 1482, 1476, Keith Allister 1472, R Mulligan 1443, Cooney Brothers 1415.

NIPA Section C 61/1341 – G and M Atcheson Ligoniel 1871, D and J Campbell Eastway 1867, C Campbell Horseshoe 1856, Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel 1850, C McManus Ligoniel 1824, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1820, W Wickings Ligoniel 1819, J and D Braniff Wheafield 1814, A S McNaghten Larne 1803, Grattan Brothers Eastway 1797.

NIPA Section D 77/1874 – I Rollins and Son Glenavy 1826, B Murray Dromara 1783, Lavery Brothers Glenavy 1777, J Greenaway Glenavy 1766, B EWallace Harmony 1741, Lavery Brothers Glenavy 1727, 1723, R Topping and Son Lisburn 1719, N Edgar and Son Dromara 1710, P and K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1700.

NIPA Section F 63/1425 – McCartan and Woodsides Crossgar 1780, 1779, 1768, 1748, P Murray Killyleagh and Dist 1748, R Watson and Son Killyleagh Cent 1706, C McManus and Daughter Crossgar 1694, E McLaughlin Crossgar 1673, Adair and McCombes Crossgar 1664, 1664.

NIPA Section G 50/1505 – Donnelly Brothers Newry City 1864, J F McCabe and Son Newry and Dist 1861, 1860, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1860, R Williamson Newry and Dist 1859, 1859, 1858, Donnelly Brothers 1858, C Chambers Newry City 1852, D McCartney and Son Ballyholland 1856.

Johnston Eagleson best in Mid Antrim

The comeback race was held from Gowran Park on Saturday 21st May. Birds were liberated at 9.00am in south south westerly winds. Best bird in the area winning 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B was the Ballymena and District fanciers Johnston Eagleson and Sons. Their 4-year-old dark chequer cock was timed at 11.37am flying 158 miles to the Cullybackey Road Lofts. Sire is a Lambrecht cock brought in from England and dam is a gift hen from Jimmy Rock of Harryville. This hen is bred down from Jimmy’s Penzance Classic Open winner. William McFetridge of Rasharkin was the Combine runner up on 1683. Nest best was Allen McBride who had three early birds to his Lettercreeve lofts. First bird timed is off his Soontjen Penzance winner a number of years ago when paired to a hen good friend Jimmy Rock gifted him containing Alan Darragh Bloodlines. Other winners included Alan Darragh best in Cullybackey doing 1621, Surgenor Brothers top three in Kells on 1619, Alister Purvis with his first win of the season in Broughshane 1562 and Young McManus and sons the Ahoghill winners on 1540. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Gowran Park (2) - J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1773, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1683, A McBride Associate 1675, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1666, R H Clements Associate 1655, S Crawford Associate 1649, A McBride Associate 1635, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1633, J and M Milliken Rasharkin 1632, A Darragh Cullybackey 1621, Surgenor Brothers Kells 1619, A Darragh Cullybackey 1617, A McBride Associate 1617, J and J Greer Cullybackey 1616, J Rock Associate 1611, A Darragh Cullybackey 1610, D Dixon Rasharkin 1606, McAlonan Brothers Cullybackey 1595, Steele and McNeill Rasharkin 1594, A C and T Tweed Rasharkin 1588, C and R McIntyre Cullybackey 1585, R H Clements Associate 1583, A Darragh Cullybackey 1582, G Gibson Cullybackey 1575, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1569, D Dixon Rasharkin 1562, A Purvis Broughshane 1562, J and M Milliken Rasharkin 1555, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1548, Surgenor Brothers Kells 1548.

The first classic race of the season was the old bird Inland National from Skibbereen. The NIPA liberated on Saturday 21st May at 9.00am in fresh south westerly winds and a fast race was to follow. Best bird in the local area and 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B was timed by John and Mark Milliken of Rasharkin at 13.04pm who fly 266 miles to their lofts. Their winning 2-year-old chequer cock is a son of Jackie Steele’s top Lambrecht stock cock “38”. Runner up in the Combine was Bertie Blair of Ballymena and District who timed at 12.59pm flying 260 miles to Chichester Park in the town. Bertie’s 2-year-old Lambrecht chequer cock feeding a big youngster has been the first bird to the loft in all six races this season and best results include 1st club and 12th Combine Tullamore and 5th club and 11th Combine last week from Corrin. Bertie’s bird is bred down from the best of Jackie Steele’s pigeons. Johnston Eagleson and Sons were next best with 3 birds timed in 42 seconds. Their first bird a 3-year-old blue pied hen is 100% Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill bloodlines. Other winners included Sam Murphy the Kells winner for the fourth time this season on vel 1852, last week’s Combine and Section winners Young McManus and Sons top two in Ahoghill on velocity 1840, John Miller the Randalstown winner for the second week on the trot with a yearling blue chequer Leo Van Rijn hen sitting eggs 10 days and Alan Darragh the Cullybackey winner doing 1808. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen Inland National - J and M Milliken Rasharkin 1913, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1911, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1885, R J and W J Reid Rasharkin 1880, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1879, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1879, J and M Milliken Rasharkin 1864, R H Clements Associate 1854, D Dixon Rasharkin 1854, J and M Milliken Rasharkin 1852, S Murphy Kells 1852, Young McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1840, J Miller Randalstown 1833, F Barkley Rasharkin 1828, S Murphy Kells 1828, Young McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1823, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1822, S Crawford Associate 1819, S Crawford Associate 1818, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1813, Mr and Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1812, F Barkley Rasharkin 1812, A Shiels Ahoghill 1809, A Darragh Cullybackey 1808, Young McManus and Sons Ahoghill 1807, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1807, A McBride Associate 1803, D Dixon Rasharkin 1800, D Dixon Rasharkin 1800, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1796, C and R McIntyre Cullybackey 1796, Gregg Brothers Kells 1791, S Crawford Associate 1790, J and M Milliken Rasharkin 1789, D Craig Associate 1789, C and R McIntyre Cullybackey 1789, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1787, N and S Anderson Cullybackey 1787, N and S Anderson Cullybackey 1787, J and M Milliken Rasharkin 1785.

Champions’ League Group Stage

Final group points after Skibbereen National and Gowran Park - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 knock-out competition.

Group (1) J Smyth and Son Ahoghill 19, D Craig Associate 6, A Pervis Broughshane 0, J McNeill and Son Randalstown 0

Group (2) J Eagleson and Son Ballymena 204, Surgenor Brothers Kells 33, C Moore Ahoghill 2, C Kennedy Broughshane 0

Group (3) F Barkley Rasharkin 49, Mr and Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 9, D Houston and Son Broughshane 0, R Service and Son Ballymena 0

Group (4) J and M Milliken Rasharkin 150, A Darragh Cullybackey 130, A Shiels Ahoghill 0, T and M Morrow Broughshane 0

Group (5) T Whyte Rasharkin 105, R H Clements Associate 29, J Miller Randalstown 8, H Turkington Kells 0

Group (6) S Murphy Kells 92, G Gibson Cullybackey 20, J Rock Associate 9, N Percy and Son Randalstown 0

Group (7) Blair and Rankin Ballymena 38, J and J Greer Cullybackey 11, Stewart Brothers Randalstown 0, H Boyd Kells 0

Group (8) D Dixon Rasharkin 116, S Crawford Associate 84, C and R McIntyre Cullybackey 14, R Alexander Ballymena 0

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Fancier of The Year Top 10 - Week 6 - Skibbereen National and Gowran Park

J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 204, Young McManus and Sons Ahoghill 192, J and M Milliken Rasharkin 150, A Darragh Cullybackey 130, D Dixon Rasharkin 116, T Whyte Rasharkin 105, S Murphy Kells 92, S Crawford Associate 84, F Barkley Rasharkin 49, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 38.

Old Bird Knock Out - Skibbereen National - Winners in capitals

N Percy and Son v H Cubitt, A Darragh v BLAIR and RANKIN, J Smyth and Son v C McDowell, D Dixon v J Eagleson and SONS, J McNeill and Son v S Murphy, D Houston and Son v D Robinson, T Whyte v A Barkley and Son, S Crawford v J and M Milliken, F Barkley v Balmer Young and Sons, Surgenor Brothers v RJ and WJ Reid, G Gibson v G and A Eagleson, Mr and Mrs Robinson v R H Clements, Steele and McNeill v McFarlane and Agnew, Harry Boyd v W McFetridge, A C and T Tweed v McAlonan Brothers, T and M Morrow v W Jackson.

Coleraine Triangle Gowran Park – B and R Watton Windsor Soc 1694, Newton and Quinn Coleraine Prem 1682, A and M Boyle Windsor Soc 1681, K Glass Windsor Soc 1624, Russell McAlary Coleraine Prem 1587, Rand J Parke Windsor Soc 1582, Lawrence Hanson and Son Coleraine Prem 1581, Russell McAlary 1569, RV and J Parke 1566, W and W Murdock Coleraine and County Derry 1564, B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1555, A Henry Windsor Soc 1549, B and R Watton 1544, T and J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1540, T and J McDonald 1540.

Windsor Social 12/343 – B and R Watton 1694, A and M Boyle 1681, K Glass 1624, R and J Parke 1582, 1566, A Henry 1549, B and R Watton 1544, A and M Boyle 1533, 1530, R and J Parke 1521.

Coleraine Premier 14/431 – Newton and Quinn 1682, R McAlary 1587, L Hanson and Son 1581, R McAlary 1569, B and D Coyle 1555, T and J McDonald 1540.

Coleraine and County Derry – W and W Murdock 1564, 1515, B McCrudden 1511, T McCrudden 1499, D Platt and Son 1478, S Walker 1458.

City of Derry Federation Gowran Park – L Flanagan Londonderry 1396, N Murray Londonderry 1377, F Ramsey Maiden City 1374, F Ramsey 1354, R Gallagher Derry and District 1340, L Flanagan 1338, M McGrath Derry and District 1337, R and N Cassidy Maiden City 1327, F Ramsey 1317, J and G Ramsey Derry and District 1313, M McGrath 1304, B Houston Londonderry 1298, N Murray 1290, A McCrudden Derry and District 1290, L Flanagan 1277, R and N Cassidy 1276, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1270.

Foyle Valley Combine Gowran Park - L Flanagan Londonderry 1396, N Murray Londonderry 1377, F Ramsey Maiden City 1374, F Ramsey 1354, Freddie Patterson Strabane and District 1353, R Gallagher Derry and District 1340, L Flanagan 1338, M McGrath Derry and District 1337, R and N Cassidy Maiden City 1327, F Ramsey 1317, J and G Ramsey Derry and District 1313, M McGrath 1304, B Houston Londonderry 1298, N Murray 1290, A McCrudden Derry and District 1290, Dessie Mullen Strabane and District 1279, L Flanagan 1277, R and N Cassidy 1276, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1270.

Billy Walker birthday celebrations in Monaghan

Brendan Corley with winning pigeon at Monaghan.

Johnston Eagleson from the Ballymena &Dist had the best local bird from Gowran Park and topped the Mid Antrim Combine & Section B in the NIPA