Economy Minister launches US Net Zero Advisory Board to boost green economy

Moira Loughran, NI Connections, Kevin Devlin, Board member Joe Kennedy III, James Applegate, US Consul General, Minister Conor Murphy, Andy Marsh, Board member, Kathryn Ellis, Board member, and Rachel Sankannawar, Invest NI.

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy has announced a new Advisory Board designed to enhance Northern Ireland’s standing as a global leader in green technology and the net zero economy.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Net Zero Advisory Board, supported by Joe Kennedy III, US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, will tap into the expertise of Northern Ireland’s strategic diaspora community through Northern Irish Connections.

Emphasising the importance of the newly-established board in advancing his Economic Plan, Mr Murphy said: “Last month I led a highly successful trade mission to North America with 12 local companies, witnessing first-hand the vast opportunities across tech, services, advanced manufacturing and the green economy. International collaboration plays a crucial role in driving local economic growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The creation of this board is key to advancing decarbonisation which is central to my Economic Plan. It will leverage the world-class expertise of our diaspora to provide guidance on entering the US market, making key introductions, and boosting our green economy to secure investment and create high-value jobs.”

Joe Kennedy III welcomed the establishment of the board and reflected on the recent Senior US Business Delegation visit to Northern Ireland, where some of the newly appointed members of the board participated: “This new advisory board underscores the deep and lasting partnership between the United States and Northern Ireland.

“During the business delegation visit, I was reminded of Northern Ireland's rich potential to lead in the net zero space, driven by its wind and water resources, modern infrastructure, and world-class engineering expertise.

“As we face the global challenge of climate change, the innovation and talent of Northern Ireland’s green sector will be critical. This collaboration will advance our shared goals of reaching net zero, and I’m excited to see the outcomes it will deliver.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Advisory Board’s executives, many of whom are global leaders in their field of expertise, include Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power, who will Chair the Board. Andy, who participated in the Senior US Business Delegation in October 2024 led by Joe Kennedy III, said: “I am honoured to lead this board at such a pivotal time for Northern Ireland.

“Some of our new members had the opportunity to visit Northern Ireland as part of the Senior Business Delegation last October and I know they were deeply impressed by the region’s innovation, talent, and the strength of its green economy.

“Our mission now is to champion Northern Ireland’s green economy in the US, creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and collaboration. Together, we can showcase the unique strengths and capabilities that make Northern Ireland a key player in the global green transition.”

The board, which is enriched with US market knowledge, will focus on raising international awareness of Northern Ireland’s green economy, forging strategic partnerships, and facilitating key investments in low-carbon technologies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel Sankannawar, Invest NI’s Head of Green Economy Development, said: “Northern Ireland has the potential to be a leader in the global transition to net zero, and this advisory board will play a key part in helping to realise that potential.

“By utilising the significant contacts of NI Connections and linking our local companies with opportunities in the US and winning sustainable FDI, we can accelerate growth, innovation, and investment in our green economy. This is a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.”