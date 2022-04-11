Educating children vital in fight against plastic pollution

The Theatre has partnered with his Department to deliver ‘A Walk is Not Just a Walk’ to primary school children across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the play, which was also attended by pupils from Holy Rosary Primary School in Belfast, Minister Poots said: “I am delighted to attend this performance and am pleased that my Department has provided funding to enable this project to go ahead. The damaging effects of plastic pollution are clear and education and awareness raising are vital if we are to effect behaviour change. This entertaining play delivers a powerful and educational message to primary school pupils across Northern Ireland with regard to littering, recycling and single use plastics. Children are the future guardians of our environment and it is vital they are educated in the many ways that we can help to protect it. They will also then hopefully carry the message home to their families and further afield.”

The Minister continued: “As part of the commitment laid out by the Executive in ‘New Decade, New Approach’, my Department is leading on work to bring forward a plan to eliminate plastic pollution in Northern Ireland. We need to address the throwaway culture around plastic, but we must be careful not to demonise it all, plastic has many beneficial properties including those good for the environment such as prolonging the life of food thus reducing harmful carbon emissions from food waste. My Department will continue to partner with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, working with schools, businesses and the public sector to identify practical ways to reduce or eliminate many unnecessary single-use plastics, as well as on projects to reduce littering in our society.”