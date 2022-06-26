Elliott welcomes reduction in antibiotic sales within UK agricultural sector

Mr Elliott asked the Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, to outline what steps his department is taking to reduce the use of antibiotics in farming and to outline any decline in usage, in the last three years.

Upon receiving a response from the minister, Mr Elliott commented: “There is an emergence and spread of drug-resistant organisms, which is largely due to the over-use and inappropriate use of antibiotics in both humans and animals.

“Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most serious threats to health across the world.

UUP agriculture spokesperson, Tom Elliott MLA

“New infection strains emerge that cannot be killed by particular antibiotics.

“The NI five-year action plan on tackling antimicrobial resistance in Northern Ireland entitled ‘Changing the Culture 2019-2024: One Health’ states that, if we cannot develop new drugs that can treat the infections caused by resistant organisms, by the year 2050 we can expect about 10 million deaths per year, worldwide, from drug-resistant infections.”

DAERA’s specific actions within the plan include: reducing the need for antimicrobials by lowering the burden of animal infection through implementation of strategies to reduce endemic disease (e.g. Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) eradication scheme) and the promotion of good farm biosecurity practices; optimising the use of antimicrobials in animals and agriculture, for example, through the provision of ‘Responsible Use of Antimicrobials’ training to over 11,000 farm business members; investing in innovation through the funding of a series of projects including the ‘Strategic Action on Antimicrobial Usage’ (STATUS) and Whole Genome Sequencing projects, the findings from which will be used to inform future formulation of policy and action on AMR.

“While I don’t have specific figures for the NI agricultural sector it is welcome news that there has been a 50 per cent reduction in antibiotic ingredient sales in the UK over a recent six year period.