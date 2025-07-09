Euro Auctions Group sets its sights on North America expansion

Co Tyrone-based Euro Auctions Group, one of the world’s leading auctioneers of heavy equipment, vehicles, and industrial assets, has added its fourth Canadian business to the group with the acquisition of auction company Associated Auto Auction (AAA) and its specialist Coast2Coast collector car brand.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Euro Auctions North American expansion strategy, following the earlier integration of prominent Canadian auction houses: Michener Allen (October 2023), Jardine Auctions (March 2025), and North Toronto Auction (May 2025).

The group now boasts five permanent auction sites across Canada and a network of over 150 employees delivering more than 200 auctions per year in the vehicle remarketing, industrial, and construction sectors through a mix of live and online formats.

With an additional four auction sites in the USA operating under the Yoder and Frey brand - specialists in heavy construction machinery and agricultural equipment, the Euro Auctions Group now has nine permanent auction sites across North America.

Globally, the group's headcount has grown to nearly 500 employees, operating across 15 permanent auction locations, and conducting more than 300 auctions annually.

Derek Keys, founder and managing director of Euro Auctions Group, said: “Bringing this latest acquisition, Associated Auto Auction, into the group strengthens our footprint in Canada and enhances the services we can provide to clients across North America.

“With four established Canadian auction brands now working together, and Yoder and Frey in the USA, we can offer unmatched reach, regional expertise, and access to global buyers.”

Euro Auctions has grown from a family-run business into a global operation. With 15 permanent sites on four continents in Canada, the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, and is world-renowned for live and online auctions.

With trusted valuations and a full-service sales process, the group continues to expand its international presence, and to set the benchmark within the industry.

The North American operations now significantly diversify Euro Auctions global portfolio, offering a strong presence in both automotive and heavy machinery markets, while continuing to deliver high-quality, customer-focused auction experiences.

But more than that, Euro Auctions continues to proudly stand out as an exemplar of a Northern Ireland business whilst making a global impact.

The Canadian companies now under the Euro Auctions Group umbrella include:

Michener Allen Auctioneers (Joined October 2023): Leading industrial and automotive auctioneer with permanent facilities in Edmonton, Calgary, and Winnipeg.

Jardine Auctions (Joined March 2025): Based in Fredericton, New Brunswick, conducting over 70 annual auctions specialising in autos and heavy equipment.

North Toronto Auction (Joined May 2025): A major Toronto-based auction house known for industrial, automotive, and recreational vehicle sales.

Associated Auto Auction and Coast2Coast (Joined June 2025): A Manitoba-based auction house specialising in auto, truck, and equipment sales, with dedicated collector car auctions.