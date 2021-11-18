Euro Auctions hosts two-day ‘off site’ dispersal sale

The sale, for Crossways Engineering in Dorset, disposed of over 100 steel frame buildings, raw steel, timber, plant and engineering equipment.

The mood of the sale was very upbeat and the prices were strong, with the overall hammer total being £2.1million.

This highly anticipated auction, hosted over two days, included a live auction on day one and a timed auction on day two.

During the two days, more than 750 lots were disposed of.

Such was the interest in this sale, bidders from 35 countries registered to participate.

However, it was the home market that bid harder and stronger than most, securing 95 per cent of all lots sold, with the remainder of successful bids coming from the European Union.

An educated audience of 1,100 bidders registered to take part, of which 547 registrations were from ‘first time’ bidders.

Over 100 steel frame buildings ranging from 30’ x 20’ up to 260’ x 120’ were fiercely bid for, exceeding the estimated value by a considerable margin, such was the mood of the bidding audience.

With over 400T of raw steel, in various steel sections, and over 200 packs of timber, with a broad selection of forklifts, plant, vehicles and engineering equipment, this was a very specialist sale.

Chris Osborne, territory manager for Euro Auctions, commented: “This sale was like the ‘perfect storm’, with markets and demand heightened, the timing and organisation between Crossways and Euro Auctions was perfect.

“Everything slotted into place beautifully, and an exceptional outcome was achieved, exceeding our expectations by around 25 per cent.

“This auction exceeded the expectations of all involved.

“Since we started marketing this auction my phone was flat out with enquiries from new and existing buyers wanting to register for this auction and know more about the buildings.

“The demand for steel framed buildings seems to have heightened this year particularly from the Agri sector, with this sale setting new market values for the price of steel frame modular buildings in the UK.

“Due to the results of this sale, I have had a number of new enquiries from other similar businesses wanting to sell steel buildings and other new manufactured items at upcoming Euro Auction sales.”

Business partners and founders of Crossways Engineering, Jonathan and Jim, were delighted with the sale, which was conducted to signify Jim’s retirement from business.

Jonathan stated: “We have been selling our steel frame buildings at Euro Auctions sales in Leeds, Dromore and even Dubai for over five years, and I have always loved the simplicity of doing business and the ‘buzz’ the auction provides.

“So, it was our intention for Euro Auctions to officiate at the last sale for Crossways Engineering. “The sale attracted a very specific audience who knew exactly what they were looking for.”

Jim added: “It was a very memorable day for me as a fan of auctions I have always wanted to hold my own sale and, as I approach retirement, this was indeed a fitting farewell to the business. “However, I was so impressed with the speed and efficiency of the Euro Auctions team that conducted the sale.

“They flew in, and with absolute confidence, took control, ran the sale and then departed without ceremony, as it was all in a day’s work. It was very exciting.”

With the market changing due to supply, demand, and new operating practices due to Covid, ‘off site’ sales present the perfect opportunity for consignors to sell all manner of equipment and machinery at an auction, such as the Crossways Engineering sale.